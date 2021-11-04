‘Rise from the ashes’: After school fire, No. 1 Lanett football preparing for playoffs with donated equipment

For a football coach known for having all the answers, Lanett’s Clifford Story had no idea what to do next.

It was early in the Panthers football team’s offseason when a fire broke out at the school around 7:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 1. While no one at Lanett was injured, the aftermath was significant: the Panthers’ athletic facilities were decimated, and most of the equipment the athletes used was destroyed.

Once it was clear everyone was OK, Story sat down with his assistant coaches and tried to decide where and how their players could work out in preparation for the 2021 season.

Story reached out to Lanett’s mayor along with Valerie Gray, the executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority, and other prominent local figures to find a space to house Lanett’s workouts. Story was given a few areas to scope out, but after seeing the options in person, he realized they just weren’t big enough.

Looking back, Story — who is also Lanett’s athletic director — admitted the days and weeks after the fire were an extremely difficult time.