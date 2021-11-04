‘Rise from the ashes’: After school fire, No. 1 Lanett football preparing for playoffs with donated equipment

For a football coach known for having all the answers, Lanett’s Clifford Story had no idea what to do next.
It was early in the Panthers football team’s offseason when a fire broke out at the school around 7:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 1. While no one at Lanett was injured, the aftermath was significant: the Panthers’ athletic facilities were decimated, and most of the equipment the athletes used was destroyed.
Once it was clear everyone was OK, Story sat down with his assistant coaches and tried to decide where and how their players could work out in preparation for the 2021 season.
Story reached out to Lanett’s mayor along with Valerie Gray, the executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority, and other prominent local figures to find a space to house Lanett’s workouts. Story was given a few areas to scope out, but after seeing the options in person, he realized they just weren’t big enough.
Looking back, Story — who is also Lanett’s athletic director — admitted the days and weeks after the fire were an extremely difficult time.
“I had a couple breakdowns emotionally,” Story said. “When you're the head coach, you feel like everything falls on your shoulders. But I had to stay strong for my staff and my kids because they're going to react however I react. I had to stay positive, still encourage and just tell them, 'We're going to get through this, and we're not going to make excuses.'”
Luckily for Story, a solution presented itself just down the road.
A helping hand
Rusty Arnett, the family pastor at Valley Baptist Church, soon reached out to Story with a proposal. The church recently bought an old call center about five minutes from the high school with no intention of using the warehouse portion of the building, which was roughly 30,000 square feet.
If Lanett needed it, Arnett told Story, the space was all theirs.
“At Valley Baptist, we're trying to do what we can to serve the community,” Arnett said. “We realized that building is to be used for everybody. It's not just our church building. If we can utilize it to help in any other way, we're going to do it.”
Once Story saw the area in person, he knew it was perfect. From there, the mission became getting what the Panthers needed to turn the warehouse into a weight room.
Story explained Lanett received donations and inquiries of how to help from several coaches throughout the state, including Opelika’s Erik Speakman, St. Paul’s Steve Mask, Pinson Valley’s Sam Shade and Pleasant Grove’s Darrell LeBeaux.
The biggest assist, however, came from Wright Equipment in Birmingham, which loaded some of UAB’s old workout gear into U-Hauls, drove it to the church and set up the area free of charge just days after Story reached out.
The Panthers used the space throughout the summer, but the start of the school year created quite the challenge.
Lanett’s fourth block weight training class — which is made up of about one-fourth of the football team — decided to use the space, which meant loading everyone onto a bus at the school, driving to the facility, working out then going back in time for practice at 3:30 p.m. The football players who aren’t in the weight training class get their workouts in once the afternoon practice is over.
Using the church’s space to work out is obviously unusual, but Lanett’s players understand it’s about making the best of the situation.
“It's definitely been a change. It's not as easy as just walking down to your weight room in the school. A lot has happened since then, and I feel like we've adapted to it a lot better,” junior offensive guard Cameron Sutton said. “It definitely is tiring, but I feel like we're persevering and we're showing some diversity by being able to do this every day.”
“It’s better than doing school work for fourth block, I’ll say that,” junior quarterback Jarrious Goodman said with a grin. “There ain't never nothing wrong with a little work, so it's alright.”
The relationship between Lanett and Valley Baptist has grown from the church’s initial offer. Arnett explained the church did devotionals with the players before the season, and Story said the church has provided water, Powerades and protein shakes since the summer.
Story’s players have attended some of Valley Baptist’s services, which Arnett explained is a bit fitting given Lanett actually moved into the building before the church did. Story’s intentions of getting an on-campus facility in place for the spring were stalled due to a hold-up with the insurance company, but Arnett assured Story the warehouse is available as long as his team needs it.
“They have bent over backwards to make sure that we have everything we need. It's just been overwhelming, all the support that they have given,” Story said of the church. “We're not looking at it is as if we're in a bad position; we're just looking at it as it's a blessing.”
Winning anyway
Story made sure his players understood the fire could not be an excuse this football season, which led to the team adopting the motto “Rise from the ashes.”
So far, the Panthers have made sure no excuses were necessary.
Although multiple aspects of game day are different — Lanett has to dress out in the school auditorium and the players have travel bags to house their equipment since the locker room is unavailable — the Panthers have piled up victories like they typically do. Lanett sits at 8-2 this fall, and after winning their fifth consecutive region title the Panthers open the Class 2A playoffs Friday at home against Geneva County.
The Panthers are perennial state title contenders, and despite the obstacles put in their path they enter the postseason as the top-ranked 2A team. Sutton explained making a deep playoff run would allow the players to prove themselves, while Goodman said he is eager for a group that grew up playing together to cement its legacy with a championship.
Story knows what it takes to win it all given he’s captured two championships at Lanett in 2017 and 2019, and he realizes this Panthers squad is capable of going all the way.
Given the uncertainty Story faced throughout 2021 — and given how his players never flinched during that time — he admitted winning a state title this year would be sweeter than anything he’s ever experienced.
“If we're able to complete the deal this year with what we had to face, I'm not always emotional, but this one is probably going to bring some things out of me,” Story said. “I heard coach Saban say last year when Alabama went undefeated and had to deal with COVID, he was saying that was very special because of what they had to endure. I feel the same way.
“If we're able to do that, there will probably be tears of joy rolling down my face in Birmingham.”