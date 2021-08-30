Rivalry week causes shuffle among teams in Prep Power Poll

3. Lanett (1-1)

The Panthers once again found themselves in another tight contest with rival Valley, but the Rams delivered late to hand Lanett a 14-8 loss. Lanett running back D’quez Madden ended the game with 21 carries for 138 rushing yards. Lanett travels to B.B. Comer to open region play Friday.

4. Central-Phenix City (2-0)

Central continued its strong start to the season by taking care of Eufaula in a 33-0 victory. The game featured a strong performance from running back Jaimel Johnson, who broke a 57-yard run for a score as one of his two touchdowns in the contest. Central hosts rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl on Friday as the region opener for both squads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5. Glenwood (1-1)

The Gators found themselves in a shootout with Escambia Academy, but they didn’t have enough to get the upper hand in a 59-47 loss. The Cougars’ 59 points is the most Glenwood has surrendered since giving up 61 to Autauga Academy in October 2018. Cornerback AJ Harris and the Gators return to the field Friday when they play at rival Lee-Scott Academy.

6. Opelika (0-2)