Rivalry week causes shuffle among teams in Prep Power Poll

There’s never a shortage of wild action once rivalry week arrives in the area, and that much was true this past weekend.
Local teams went 9-7 last week, with splits occurring between Southern Prep and Springwood, Auburn High and Opelika, and Lanett and Valley. The respective games for Russell County and Chambers Academy were canceled due to COVID concerns for their would-be opponents, while Lee-Scott Academy and Loachapoka had byes.
The Friday night action led to a few significant moves in the O-A News Prep Power Poll. The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications. Here’s a look at where the local squads stand entering Week 3:
1. Auburn High (2-0)
The Tigers jumped out to a double-digit lead against Opelika on Friday, and although the Bulldogs rallied late Auburn had enough to hold on for a 16-14 victory. The win featured a strong performance by the Auburn High defense, which gave up only 271 yards while forcing three turnovers along with two turnovers on downs. The Tigers kick off region action Friday when they play at Prattville.
2. Chambers Academy (2-0)Chambers was set for what looked to be an interesting matchup at Abbeville Christian, but the Generals forfeited the game. Wide receiver TY Trammell and the Rebels return to action Friday when they host Springwood.
3. Lanett (1-1)
The Panthers once again found themselves in another tight contest with rival Valley, but the Rams delivered late to hand Lanett a 14-8 loss. Lanett running back D’quez Madden ended the game with 21 carries for 138 rushing yards. Lanett travels to B.B. Comer to open region play Friday.
4. Central-Phenix City (2-0)
Central continued its strong start to the season by taking care of Eufaula in a 33-0 victory. The game featured a strong performance from running back Jaimel Johnson, who broke a 57-yard run for a score as one of his two touchdowns in the contest. Central hosts rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl on Friday as the region opener for both squads.
5. Glenwood (1-1)
The Gators found themselves in a shootout with Escambia Academy, but they didn’t have enough to get the upper hand in a 59-47 loss. The Cougars’ 59 points is the most Glenwood has surrendered since giving up 61 to Autauga Academy in October 2018. Cornerback AJ Harris and the Gators return to the field Friday when they play at rival Lee-Scott Academy.
6. Opelika (0-2)
Opelika came oh so close to pulling off the late comeback Friday, but a deep fourth-down pass fell just out of reach of the intended Bulldogs receiver to close the book on a 16-14 defeat. While the loss was a hard pill to swallow, there were plenty of positives from the game, including the play of Jarell Stinson, who spent time at running back and took 16 carries for 56 yards. Opelika hits the road Thursday to play Sidney Lanier in the region opener.
7. Tallassee (1-1)
Tallassee looked poised to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018, but Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers hit wide receiver Jamarion Thrasher on a last-second 40-yard touchdown to hand the Tigers an 18-14 loss. The game was another strong one from Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels, who took 31 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers have a bye on Friday before playing at Sylacauga to open region play on Sept. 10.
8. Dadeville (1-0)
The Tigers started their 2021 season in style by dominating Elmore County in a 47-7 victory. Dadeville will look to keep the momentum going on Friday when it hosts Montgomery-Catholic to open region action.
9. Loachapoka (1-0)
The Indians had a bye week on Friday coming off their 40-28 victory over Beulah in Week 1. Running back Nick Farrow and his squad will be back in action Friday when the Indians begin region play at Billingsley.
10. Valley (2-0)
The Rams knew they had a tough test in facing Lanett, but quarterback Cam Dooley’s late touchdown to Kalen Sherrell pushed them over the top in a 14-8 victory. Dooley stepped up to the challenge for the second straight week and ended his second game as a starter by going 6-for-11 passing for 81 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception while also rushing for 57 yards. Valley plays at Carver-Montgomery on Friday to begin region play.