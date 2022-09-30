RIVALRY WIN: High-scoring Auburn High outruns Opelika

On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its first game in program history.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the 97th time. Auburn won 51-29 over Opelika, which marked the first time since that initial meeting in which the Tigers scored 50-plus points on the Bulldogs — and tied the all-time series at 47-47-3.

"We had to score some points, because they were scoring so much," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said afterwards. "But we just did whatever we could do to win. I think that our kids played their hearts out. I think that Opelika played their hearts out.

"It was a dogfight."

The No. 1 Tigers were victorious in that dogfight, scoring 31 unanswered points to pull away from the Bulldogs at home and improve to a perfect 7-0 record.

It was fitting that a night when Auburn scored more points against Opelika than it had in 105 years featured so many big numbers for the Tigers.

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman had 315 total yards and scored five touchdowns — two passing, two rushing and one game-changing receiving. Junior wide receiver Ean Nation had 210 receiving yards on just nine catches. Auburn's offense put up more than 470 yards, and its defense scored more points than Opelika's offense after halftime.

"Our offensive coordinator, Will Wagnon, did an amazing job calling plays tonight," Etheredge said. "Defensive coordinator Scott Goolsby did an amazing job of making adjustments at halftime and coming out in the second half. We had three guys in the secondary who hadn't played much this year, because we got really banged up on the first series. So they did an amazing job of coming in and making plays when they had to.

"Super proud of our kids and our coaching staff. It's a great day to be a Tiger."

The rivalry win marked the third straight victory in the series for Auburn. This is the first three-game winning streak the Tigers have had over the Bulldogs since 2011-2013, which was the second half of a six-game streak.

The 2022 game had a much different tone than the 2021 meeting in Opelika, when Auburn escaped with a 16-14 win. And that sat on the mind of Pittman for an entire year.

"Last year, I didn't have my best game against them," Pittman said. "I came into this game wanting revenge."

But Auburn didn't fully get its revenge until the second half, as Opelika led for almost the entirety of the first two quarters. Roman Gagliano and the Bulldogs' deep passing attack went right after a banged-up Tigers' secondary, which lost its two starting safeties on the first drive.

Auburn answered back with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Pittman to Nation.

"Dude's a baller," Etheredge said of Nation. "He's 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. When you look at him, you say, 'What's so special about that kid?' The kid can flat-out play. He has a knack for the ball."

After an Opelika punt, Auburn senior running back D.V. Williams scored from 15 yards out on the next drive. But a few more explosive passing plays surrounding an Auburn three-and-out gave Opelika a 21-13 lead late in the second quarter.

The game shifted on a chaotic 20-yard trick-play touchdown pass from kicker Will Best to Pittman with just 12 seconds left before halftime. Pittman would convert the 2-point conversion to tie the game and start what would be a 31-0 run from the Tigers.

"We knew Opelika was gonna come out strong, because, I mean, they're playing the best team in the state," Pittman said. "We knew they were gonna come out juiced up. We sat in the locker room talking, and we said we were gonna come out and give it to them in the second half.

"And we did."

Pittman powered his way in for a 15-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Opelika tried its own special teams trickery on the ensuing drive, but a high snap went into the end zone for a safety to give Auburn a key two-score advantage.

"We caught a couple of breaks in the second half," Etheredge said. "... They had us, actually, right there with the fake punt — they were gonna run a fake punt, but he snapped it over his head. They had us right there. I think they would've converted on that. It was crazy."

Pittman faked a screen pass to Nation, who was in the middle of his massive 210-yard performance, to hit Griffin McLean down the seam for a 28-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would miss a short field goal early in the fourth quarter after another defensive stop, but senior linebacker Coleman Granberry made up for it with a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Opelika's only points of the second half came with 5:04 remaining, when sophomore defensive lineman Elias Autry picked up a fumble and ran it in from 20 yards out. Pittman immediately answered back after Opelika's failed onside kick with a 51-yard touchdown run of his own.

"He's a winner," Etheredge said. "I mean, Clyde's a winner, man. He's an unbelievable kid, he's an unbelievable player."

The win puts Auburn firmly in the driver's seat for the Class 7A-Region 2 title. The Tigers are now 5-0 in the region, and they will face rival Central-Phenix City — which is 4-1 in region play — on the road in two weeks.

For Etheredge and the No. 1 Tigers, the off week couldn't have come at a better time.

"We've gotta heal up, man," Etheredge said. "We've gotta get healthy. We've got to get some of these bumps and bruises taken care of. If we do that and get healthy, I think we're gonna be fine. We're gonna have a shot in that game.

"But you can't go into that game banged-up, because (Central) is so good. They're so good."

Auburn High 51, Opelika 29

OPE — 7 14 0 8 - 29

AUB — 6 15 16 14 - 51

First quarter

OPE — Roman Gagliano 1 run (kick good), 10:02

AUB — Ean Nation 40 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick failed), 5:38

Second quarter

AUB — DV Williams 15 run (kick good), 9:49

OPE — Bryce Speakman 24 pass from Gagliano (kick good), 6:53

AUB — Pittman 20 pass from Will Best (2-point good), 0:12

Third quarter

AUB — Pittman 15 run (kick good), 8:06

AUB — Team safety, 7:05

AUB — Griffin McLean 28 pass from Pittman (kick good), 4:20

Fourth quarter

AUB — Coleman Granberry 31 interception return (kick good), 9:46

OPE — Elias Autry 20 fumble return (2-point good), 5:04

AUB — Pittman 51 run (kick good), 4:54