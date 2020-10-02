Robichaux scores four touchdowns, Glenwood throttles Monroe

SMITHS STATION – It was the same story, different day for Glenwood on Friday night at Sammy Howard field.
Glenwood made it six wins in a row as it swamped the visiting Monroe Academy Volunteers, 49-0.
For the fourth game in a row, halfback Kye Robichaux scored at least three touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards — even though he did not take a snap in the 4th quarter. It was the third straight Gator win that featured a running clock in the second half.
While AJ Harris missed a chance at a receiving touchdown earlier in the game, Monroe made the mistake of punting to the Gators star later, and he took it 58 yards for his fifth punt-return touchdown of the year.
Harris’ backup, Ron Beauchamp, scored his fourth TD of the year on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Griner.
Griner, who played both offense and defense, ran for 62 yards and passed for 44 as Glenwood’s offensive weapons were on display.
“Monroe has a good team and they have a winning tradition,” Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson said afterwards. “Don’t let the score fool you, we were tested tonight, but our guys were up to the challenge… This was a big win for our team and a big win for our program. Everyone, down to our freshmen who played in the final quarter, did a great job.”
The game started mildly, as the first three offensive drives ended in punts — one by Glenwood and two by Monroe.
But the second time the Gators had the ball, Robichaux dragged players in the end zone for his first TD with 3:09 to play in the first. The floodgates opened soon after that.
Robichaux scored on a 60-yard run and then a 2-yard run, after the Gators intercepted a Monroe pass. By the early minutes of the second quarter, Glenwood already had a 21-0 lead.
After Beauchamp’s score just before halftime, Robichaux made it four touchdowns with another 11-yard scamper in the third quarter. Harris then excited the crowd with his punt return touchdown.
Freshman backup quarterback Dallas Crow scored in the final quarter for Glenwood’s last touchdown. Glenwood’s defense kept Monroe out of the end zone for their first shutout of the year, a fact not missed by Gibson.
Glenwood’s next game will be next Thursday, as the Gators host Hooper Academy at Sammy Howard field in a Region 1 game. It will be the final home game of the regular season, as Glenwood visits Pike Liberal Arts in a region finale before a non-region contest versus Autauga Academy in Prattville.
Glenwood 49, Monroe Academy 0
Glenwood 14 14 14 7 – 49
Monroe 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
G - Kye Robichaux 11 run (Garrett Hall kick), 3:09
G - Robichaux 60-run (Hall kick), 0:00
Second quarter
G - Robichaux 2 run (Hall kick), 10:02
G - Ron Beauchamp 4 pass from Jackson Griner (Hall kick), 0:38
Third quarter
G - Robichaux 11 run (Hall kick), 6:46
G - A. J. Harris 58 punt return (Hall kick), 4:46
Fourth quarter
G - Dallas Crow 19 run (Ethan Craw kick), 2:16
