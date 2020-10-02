Robichaux scores four touchdowns, Glenwood throttles Monroe

SMITHS STATION – It was the same story, different day for Glenwood on Friday night at Sammy Howard field.

Glenwood made it six wins in a row as it swamped the visiting Monroe Academy Volunteers, 49-0.

For the fourth game in a row, halfback Kye Robichaux scored at least three touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards — even though he did not take a snap in the 4th quarter. It was the third straight Gator win that featured a running clock in the second half.

While AJ Harris missed a chance at a receiving touchdown earlier in the game, Monroe made the mistake of punting to the Gators star later, and he took it 58 yards for his fifth punt-return touchdown of the year.

Harris’ backup, Ron Beauchamp, scored his fourth TD of the year on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Griner.

Griner, who played both offense and defense, ran for 62 yards and passed for 44 as Glenwood’s offensive weapons were on display.