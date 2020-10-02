Rogers’ late touchdown lifts Auburn High over Central

After Auburn’s opening possession of the second half ended on a fumble, McKay paced the Central offense as he did throughout the night. He ended the Red Devils’ first drive of the third quarter in style, scoring on a four-yard run to give the Red Devils a 28-23 lead with 8:56 to go in the third.

McKay ended the night with 18 carries for 88 yards with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Auburn struggled to respond after McKay’s second rushing touchdown, as its next three drives ended with two punts and a turnover on downs on the Central 22-yard line. To its credit, the Tigers’ defense held firm in limiting the Central offense, and after the Red Devils punted from inside their own end zone Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell and his teammates were set to finally take advantage.

Caldwell and the offense took over on the Central 23 yard-line and worked diligently to get back to the end zone. After Caldwell hit Zae Ray for a 12-yard gain to the Red Devils’ 6, Central’s defenders buckled down and refused to let Rogers or fellow running back Amaury Hutchinson reach the goal line.

Well, at least the first time for Rogers.