Roman Gagliano, Jerrious Goodman and Jamaroun Satterwhite are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Lee-Montgomery vs Opelika high school football - 2021

Roman Gagliano

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Roman Gagliano, quarterback

Opelika

Gagliano helped lead a thrilling comeback win for the Bulldogs 29-28 on the road at Callaway (Ga.) Gagliano finished 13-of-18 for 232 passing yards with one passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also threw the pass to Tae Gay on the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes as Opelika came back to win.

Jerrious Goodman, quarterback

Lanett

Goodman scored four touchdowns to lead Lanett to 27-0 win over Notasulga in the opener. Goodman finished 5-of-11 passing 63 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 121 yards and two more scores on 11 rushing attempts.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, running back

Loachapoka

Satterwhite scored three touchdowns in Loachapoka’s 38-6 win over LaFayette, scoring two rushing touchdowns and scoring a third touchdown on a punt return. He finished with 151 all-puprose yards, running in two rushing touchdowns from 25 yards out and four yards out before running back a 60-yard punt return touchdown.

