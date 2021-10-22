 Skip to main content
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Auburn vs Enterprise

Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Enterprise on Friday, Oct. 22 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Roman Gagliano, quarterback

Opelika

Gagliano didn’t have to play very long Thursday night, but he made the most of every opportunity. He only took 11 snaps with the first-team offense but managed to go 6-of-6 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ shutout victory over Park Crossing.

Tyler Ellis, quarterback

Tallassee

Ellis led the way for Tallassee in a crucial 39-28 region win over Central-Clay County. He completed 13 of his 19 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers locked up the No. 2 seed in Class 5A-Region 4.

Clyde Pittman, quarterback

Auburn High

Pittman had a homecoming performance to remember in Auburn's 42-28 win over Enterprise. The senior quarterback completed all 13 of his passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 64 rushing yards — including a 49-yard touchdown run.

