Russell County football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Seale is witness to a paradigm shift.

Russell County High School excited the area with the program’s highest win tally in a single season in years in its first season under young head coach Dillon Griggs — though the shift started before the Warriors ever took the field last season.

There’s been facility upgrades, a new Nike contract signed, slick digital graphics blasted out onto social media, and the coaches have reached out to the TV stations and, yes, the newspaper, to try to drum up exposure and purpose within the once-wayward program.

The efforts worked, and Russell County went from having about 30 kids playing football to more than 100, Griggs said, and the Warriors went from going winless in 2020 to earning three wins on the field in 2021 and ultimately putting a 6-4 mark on the ledger after forfeits.

“And as awesome as that was, it’s not good enough,” Griggs said this preseason. “That was my big thing with those boys this year: It’s time to take the next step.”

Charged with taking that next step will be junior quarterback Robert Calhoun and explosive senior weapons Drew Pickett, at running back, and AJ Black, who plays wide receiver but can take carries and play anywhere on the offense.

Calhoun, Griggs said, has taken several leaps forward as a junior compared to where he was as a sophomore. He said he’d see him throw now and tell him, ‘Man, you look like a different animal.’

Jose Castillo and Cam Bulluck are also back at receiver while Jaykwon Harper is a newcomer recruited from the basketball team.

Griggs said up front Russell County will be led by guards William Snellgrove and MJ Williams. Between them, Tristan Taylor plays center. On the outside, Russell County is set to start two youngsters in freshman Parker Pritchett at left tackle and Daveon Harper at right tackle.

DEFENSE

Russell County has a new defensive coordinator — another energetic young coach in Kendall Lacey, who was a standout player at region rival Wetumpka.

Senior outside linebacker Jordan Williams is the anchor for the Russell County defense. Jabbarie Jordan and Will Valentine play inside linebacker.

In the secondary, Jerrell Carter, Calvin Williams and Don’Quavious Crawford look to shut down opposing passing offenses. Up front, Royalty Sanders, Dontrail Harris and Jimmie Robinson will look to disrupt opposing pockets.

With nine starters back, Griggs said he’s “really excited” about where the defense is headed with those returners back and Lacey at the helm.

He’s also excited to take that next step at Russell County.

“Russell County is a really special place, but what makes it special is the community and these kids,” Griggs said. “I’ve been fortunate in my career. I’ve been a part of some really good programs. And I’ve never seen a group of individuals progress as fast as I’ve seen, and that takes commitment. To be the head coach of something so special is nothing short of an honor.”

Russell County Warriors 2022 football schedule Aug. 26 vs. Harris County (Ga.) Sept. 2 at Stanhope Elmore* Sept. 9 at Carver-Montgomery* Sept. 16 vs. Wetumpka* Sept. 23 at Valley Sept. 30 vs. Sidney Lanier* Oct. 7 at Pike Road* Oct. 14 vs. Park Crossing* Oct. 21 vs. Central Clay County Oct. 28 at Greenville *-denotes Region 2-6A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Dillon Griggs (2nd season at RCHS; 6-4) >> Stadium: Corbett-Mitchell Stadium >> Region: Class 6A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 6-4 (3-4) >> Returning Starters: 15 (6 offense, 9 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2013 >> Last Region Title: 1998 >> State Titles: None