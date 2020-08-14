Russell County forfeits season opener against Smiths Station

The Smiths Station Panthers will not be playing its season opener next Friday, as the Russell County Warriors have forfeited the game after missing an extended period of practice time due to coronavirus concerns. The forfeiture means Smiths Station will be credited with a victory.
Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson confirmed the news regarding the game’s cancellation Friday. Glisson added that because the game will go down as a forfeiture and a victory for the Panthers, the team cannot schedule another game for that day.
Glisson did, however, say the team could hold an intra-squad scrimmage that day, much like Central-Phenix City has chosen to do.
The Panthers are now scheduled to take the playing field for the first time on Aug. 28 when they host Gardendale in a game that was added late this summer. Smiths Station was originally supposed to host Columbus (Ga.) and Gardendale was set to play Calhoun (Ga.) when the GHSA decided to move the start of its season back two weeks to Sept. 4.
Russell County, meanwhile, has delayed all fall sports until Sept. 4. The Warriors are scheduled to play their first region game at Park Crossing on that date.
Russell County posted a press release that read in part, "Although we are experiencing challenges as related to the current health pandemic, we will remain hopeful and committed to supporting our student athletes. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust plans accordingly."
