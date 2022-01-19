Russell County running back Drew Pickett names top five schools

After showing out during his first season at Russell County, running back Drew Pickett has narrowed down his college options.
Pickett announced his top five schools on Tuesday, listing Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Michigan State and Ole Miss on social media. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound rising senior also had scholarship offers from Arkansas State, South Carolina, Toledo and UAB.
“They are all schools that are great institutions academically and have great football programs,” Pickett said about his top five. “They also all have a great fan base and have a great atmosphere.”
Pickett offered a detailed look at each of his top five schools.
Pickett explained Arkansas was his first SEC offer and that meeting head coach Sam Pittman and running back coach Jimmy Smith left a positive impression on him. He described Michigan State as a school committed to the football program with great tradition, sees Georgia Tech as a school strong in academics and athletics, and was impressed by Ole Miss’ campus and its fan base.
Additionally, Pickett spoke highly of his relationship with Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace – a Phenix City native – and the Jayhawks’ willingness to play their running backs early on.
Pickett said he’s not sure when he wants to commit yet but added how he fits in a team’s scheme and the university’s academics are the two most important factors to him.
Pickett is considered a three-star prospect per 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 22th overall recruit in the state of Alabama and the 30th running back in the Class of 2023.
Pickett transferred from Holtville to Russell County prior to his junior season but had no trouble settling in. He was a consistent playmaker for the Warriors last fall and took 150 carries for 844 yards and seven touchdowns while also having 175 receiving yards and another touchdown.
"What makes Drew such an incredible athlete really is not only that his football IQ is rock solid, but the other part is his vision and how he sees things. It's almost like he sees it before it happens," Russell County head coach Dillon Griggs said. "If you watch Drew's film, he's going to make two or three miss. When he's at that point where he's just got to go through somebody, he's going to lower his shoulder and he's going to try and run you over."
Thanks in part to Pickett’s play, the Warriors posted their highest win total in 23 years.
“It was really easy settling in. They welcomed me with open arms and treated me just like another brother,” Pickett said. “My favorite part was meeting new people and building new relationships, just being around some really good teammates and being a part of the family and also being a part of building the program up in the right way.”
Pickett came to Russell County with considerable hype and backed it up with a strong debut with the team. While he’ll eventually make a decision on where he attends college, he is concentrating on making his 2022 season with the Warriors one to remember.
“I’m really excited about this upcoming season,” Pickett said. “[I’m] just looking to pick up where we left off and build on what we started.”