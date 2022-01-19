Russell County running back Drew Pickett names top five schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pickett said he’s not sure when he wants to commit yet but added how he fits in a team’s scheme and the university’s academics are the two most important factors to him.

Pickett is considered a three-star prospect per 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 22th overall recruit in the state of Alabama and the 30th running back in the Class of 2023.

Pickett transferred from Holtville to Russell County prior to his junior season but had no trouble settling in. He was a consistent playmaker for the Warriors last fall and took 150 carries for 844 yards and seven touchdowns while also having 175 receiving yards and another touchdown.

"What makes Drew such an incredible athlete really is not only that his football IQ is rock solid, but the other part is his vision and how he sees things. It's almost like he sees it before it happens," Russell County head coach Dillon Griggs said. "If you watch Drew's film, he's going to make two or three miss. When he's at that point where he's just got to go through somebody, he's going to lower his shoulder and he's going to try and run you over."

Thanks in part to Pickett’s play, the Warriors posted their highest win total in 23 years.