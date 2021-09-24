Russell County’s Drew Pickett, Robert Calhoun go wild in big victory over Beauregard

Russell County running back Drew Pickett and quarterback Robert Calhoun combined for five touchdowns as Russell County defeated Beauregard 42-14 Friday at Hornet Stadium.

The Warriors trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter when Pickett, Calhoun and the rest of the team took over.

Pickett scored his first rushing touchdown of the day with 10:25 left in the second as he rushed in from three yards out. The extra point by Baker tied the game 14-14.

The Warriors’ defense got in on the scoring with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. With Beauregard punting from its own end zone, defensive back Amerion Lawson picked up the loose ball and ran it in from 2 yards out with 7:40 left before halftime.

“We’ve been waiting all year to try and get something on special teams,” Russell County head coach Dillon Griggs said. “It was great to see those kids get that.”

Pickett wasn’t done on the ground, either. He rushed in from 4 yards out with 40 seconds left to put the Warriors up 28-14 following Baker’s extra point.

Pickett finished the night with 18 carries for 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns.