Russell County’s Drew Pickett, Robert Calhoun go wild in big victory over Beauregard

Russell County running back Drew Pickett and quarterback Robert Calhoun combined for five touchdowns as Russell County defeated Beauregard 42-14 Friday at Hornet Stadium.
The Warriors trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter when Pickett, Calhoun and the rest of the team took over.
Pickett scored his first rushing touchdown of the day with 10:25 left in the second as he rushed in from three yards out. The extra point by Baker tied the game 14-14.
The Warriors’ defense got in on the scoring with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. With Beauregard punting from its own end zone, defensive back Amerion Lawson picked up the loose ball and ran it in from 2 yards out with 7:40 left before halftime.
“We’ve been waiting all year to try and get something on special teams,” Russell County head coach Dillon Griggs said. “It was great to see those kids get that.”
Pickett wasn’t done on the ground, either. He rushed in from 4 yards out with 40 seconds left to put the Warriors up 28-14 following Baker’s extra point.
Pickett finished the night with 18 carries for 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“Drew probably has some of the best vision as a running back that I’ve ever seen,” Griggs said. “He’s always just positive no matter what happens. He lines up and he goes again. Drew consistently shows why he’s an SEC running back.”
In the third quarter, Calhoun tossed his second touchdown of the night with a 35-yard strike to wide receiver Jose Castillo. Baker’s extra point made it 35-14.
Calhoun and Castillo connected once again for a score later in the third as Calhoun tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Castillo with 1:48 left in the third. The extra point by Baker was good and put Russell County up 42-14, where it remained until the final whistle.
The game’s one-sided nature in the final three quarters came after a back-and-forth start to the action.
The scoring came early in Friday’s contest. Beauregard defensive back Kyan Maloy returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to give the Hornets a quick 7-0 lead following the extra point by Mike McCall.
Russell County responded with 5:49 left in the first with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Calhoun to wide receiver Cameron Bulluck. The extra point by Jeremiah Baker tied things up at 7-7.
Calhoun finished the night 14-for-19 with 223 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“He is just one of the best kids I’ve ever met,” Griggs said. “He just locks in and he knows the plays. He just plays like a junior when really, he’s a sophomore. He’s really just an exceptional talent.”
Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton came in as a backup and rushed in for a 12-yard touchdown with 11:45 left in the second quarter. Moulton gave the Hornets a 14-7 lead following a successful extra point by Logan Ballew.
Russell County will host Opelika next Friday in a region matchup, while Beauregard hosts Tallassee in a region game.
“We’ve got to go back to work,” Griggs said. “We’ve got to go back and fix some things. Opelika is by far one of the best teams in the state of Alabama. Coach Speakman has been a good friend of mine for a long time, giving me lots of advice and always being there for me.
“We’re going to have to lock in. We’re going to have to forget about this. We’re 0-0 next week, and we got to play like we’re fighting for our lives because Opelika’s going to bring the house.”
Russell County 42, Beauregard 14
RUS – 7 21 14 0 – 42
BEA – 7 7 0 0 – 14
1st quarter
BEA – Kyan Maloy 85 kickoff return (kick good), 11:45
RUS – Cameron Bulluck 20 pass from Robert Calhoun (kick good), 5:49
2nd quarter
BEA – Trent Moulton 12 run (kick good), 11:45
RUS – Drew Pickett 3 run (kick good), 10:25
RUS – Amerion Lawson blocked punt and 2 run (kick good), 7:40
RUS – Pickett 4 run (kick good), :40