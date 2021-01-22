Sanders, Bryant lead Opelika past Russell County

The Opelika girls basketball team bounced back to beat Russell County 55-35 on Friday night on the road.
Haley Sanders and Kaitlyn Bryant both scored a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Ladajah Hughley scored another nine points for Opelika.
The win lifted Opelika to 8-8 on the season and 3-2 in Area 4-6A.
Opelika will next have a week off before facing Valley next Friday at home.
Russell County boys win
Jayden Cooper scored a team-high 11 points for the Opelika boys basketball team, but the Bulldogs lost 68-44 on the road.
Brandon Howard scored another 10 for Opelika in the loss.
Opelika fell to 3-8 on the season and 2-3 in Area 4-6A.
Opelika will look to bounce back next Friday against Valley.