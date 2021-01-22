 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sanders, Bryant lead Opelika past Russell County
0 comments
Prep Basketball

Sanders, Bryant lead Opelika past Russell County

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs Opelika - Basketball - 1.5.21

Opelika's Haley Sanders (24) dribbles against Auburn High's Kennday Fetner (22) on Jan. 5 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Opelika girls basketball team bounced back to beat Russell County 55-35 on Friday night on the road.

Haley Sanders and Kaitlyn Bryant both scored a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Ladajah Hughley scored another nine points for Opelika.

The win lifted Opelika to 8-8 on the season and 3-2 in Area 4-6A.

Opelika will next have a week off before facing Valley next Friday at home.

Russell County boys win

Jayden Cooper scored a team-high 11 points for the Opelika boys basketball team, but the Bulldogs lost 68-44 on the road.

Brandon Howard scored another 10 for Opelika in the loss.

Opelika fell to 3-8 on the season and 2-3 in Area 4-6A.

Opelika will look to bounce back next Friday against Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert