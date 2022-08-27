Satterwhite leads Loachapoka to win over Beulah

On a rainy night where the Loachapoka Indians couldn’t seem to get anything going, Jamaroun Satterwhite filled in the gaps.

Loachapoka ultimately won the game 20-6, scoring 20 points in the second half after trailing 6-0 at the break.

Satterwhite’s momentum-swinging moment came in the opening drive of the second half, a 32-yard run that pushed his team across midfield. Two plays later, he added a 31-yard touchdown run that tied the game.

Satterwhite finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game-changing performance.

“He did a great job keeping us in the game,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said of Satterwhite. “He kept us in the game by making big plays on the run, had a couple interceptions.”

Satterwhite said his first touchdown lifted the Loachapoka sideline and turned the momentum in the game.

“We had to bounce back. We looked too sloppy. The seniors had to stand up and lead the team,” Satterwhite said. “The first touchdown brought all the hype. It made the team come on harder.”

A slight but persistent rain began in the second quarter, making conditions slippery and only exacerbating the issues the Indians were having with holding on to the football.

The Beulah defense managed to shut down most of Loachapoka’s offensive talent outside of Satterwhite. Auburn University commit JC Hart did little on offense, with Beulah once intercepting a pass to him in the end zone and sticking with him defensively multiple times.

“At the half, they went in and they were happy, really celebrating,” Newton said of Beulah. “We didn’t play with the excitement they played with and this is our home field … We barely got by with a win. We’ll count it as a W but hats off to Beulah.”

Satterwhite also changed the game on the defensive side of the ball. At the end of the third and fourth quarters, he picked off Beulah quarterback Noah Higdon to stall drives that could have brought the Bobcats back into contention.

Higdon was a threat through the air and on the ground. The highlight of Higdon’s night was a 55-yard run on fourth down that kept the Bobcats’ final drive alive, but the effort was not enough to spur along the entire offense. Defensive end Jamari Payne had two sacks in that quarter alone, chasing down the rushing quarterback for a pair of big stops.

“We came out slow. No excitement,” Newton said. “We’ve got to go evaluate everything that we’re doing on offense, defense, special teams. You can’t come out slow. Beulah came out with a game plan, came out with excitement.”

With two fumbles, an interception, bobbled snaps and botched special teams plays, the overall Loachapoka performance left much to be desired for Newton.

Loachapoka 20, Beulah 6

Beulah—0 6 0 0—6

Loachapoka—0 0 12 8—20

Second quarter

BEU—Demarion Foreman 43 run (kick failed), 6:44

Third quarter

LOA—Jamaroun Satterwhite 31 run (2-point failed), 10:27

LOA—Jamaroun Satterwhite 20 run (2-point failed), 5:39

Fourth quarter

LOA—Marquis Walton 10 run (2-point good), 9:41