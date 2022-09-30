Saving the Best for big moments: Trick play helps turn Auburn High's win

Clyde Pittman says he isn’t a fan of catching touchdowns.

Auburn High’s senior quarterback is much more familiar with running or throwing them, but the game-changing touchdown on Friday night was the kind he’s less familiar with.

Place kicker Will Best, on the other hand, isn’t familiar with touchdowns at all. On a fourth-and-10 play with just 20 yards to the end zone, Auburn High trotted out its kicking team for what was going to be a field goal attempt. Instead, the ball went to the hands — not feet — of Best.

Best threw a 20-yard touchdown to Pittman on a trick play out of the field goal formation late in the second quarter of Auburn High’s rivalry win over Opelika on Friday, tying the game 21-21 and kickstarting a run of 31 unanswered points for Auburn High.

The trick play helped turn the tide of the game as Auburn High trailed 21-13 at the time and went on to win 51-29.

Before the play, Auburn High seemingly called its offense off the field in a substitution change for the kicking unit. Unbeknownst to the entire Opelika defense, though, Pittman hung out on the field near the sideline, blending in with the bench. The snap went directly to Best instead of the holder, and he fired a pass to Pittman who was uncovered and all alone over by the sideline.

Head coach Keith Etheredge says he’s had that play in his back pocket since he started coaching in 2006 and it’s one of those that gets pulled up in moments of desperation. Auburn High trailed 21-13 at the time.

“You don't use those types of plays all the time. You wait for that opportunity when you really need something, and we really needed something,” Etheredge said of the timing of the call. “We needed something that would spark our guys, because, really, Opelika was pushing us around for a minute. And that sparked them.”

Best said he got about five reps of the play this week in practices, with both Pittman and junior Davis Harsin making the catch so that any and all personnel could be prepared for the moment the play call came.

“You really can’t (stay calm). Even on a field goal, your heart is racing,” Best said of his nerves in making the play. “It wasn’t a great throw, but I got it to him.”

Best’s throw had a bit more air to it than ideal, which had his quarterback a bit antsy as he waited for the ball to get there.

“I was sitting there for a while, waiting for the ball to fall in my hands. It wasn't a very good feeling,” Pittman said of the anticipation. “I felt like I was sitting there for 10 seconds. But it's a good feeling. It's not as fun as running them, though. Or throwing them.”

Best was one of three Tigers to make a pass attempt in the game, and his performance was technically the most efficient. Pittman went 12-for-14 for 213 yards in the air and five touchdowns. Behind him, Harsin went 7-for-9 for 130 yards. Above both of them, though, is Best’s perfect 1-for-1, single-touchdown night.

Pittman said they knew in the locker room that the Bulldogs would be amped up coming out at halftime. Being able to even up the score gave Auburn High a chance to contribute both offensively and defensively and both quickly stepped up.

The Tigers were able to pour it on in the second half, adding 30 points through a safety and pick-six in addition to their touchdowns.