Second-half surge sends Beauregard into second round

The Beauregard Hornets are still rolling, securing their first 10-win season since 2017 en route to the second round of the playoffs. Taking on Marbury, the Hornets won 35-10 using a strong second-half rally.

Beauregard held a slim 7-3 lead at halftime before pulling away. Javonn Holman scored two touchdowns, finishing with 99 yards on four receptions in the win.

“It just goes back to staying the course,” Beauregard head coach Justin Jones said. “We’ve had other games where we’ve kind of spit and sputtered and then you just have some kids make some plays, whether it’s the kids that always have or, like tonight, some unsung kids that have kind of been in the mix all year but stepped up tonight and made some great plays.”

With the win, Beauregard advances to take on UMS-Wright Prep on the road in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The message in the Hornet locker room this season has been sticking to the blueprint and, when the starters and big contributors kept that a focus in the regular season, it opened the door during the playoffs for some of their teammates to share that spotlight.

The offense finished with 428 total yards behind AJ Wallace’s 7-for-13 night, where he accounted for 187 yards on his own. He threw for 129 and rushed for 58.

Beauregard’s offense was efficient in both halves, putting up 213 and then 215 to finish the game, but the difference was just their ability to finish drives. Of their three drives in the first half, the first ended in a failed field goal attempt that didn’t have enough leg. The second ended in a turnover on downs.

To end the third, Jacori Tarver fumbled. The momentum of the game shifted in their fourth drive, beginning with 1:44 left in the second quarter. In six plays the Hornets were able to drive 70 yards, capped off when Wallace found Kyan Maloy in the end zone.

That touchdown was enough to swing the game in the favor of the Hornets.

“Anytime you can score in a two-minute drill, that’s big because that’s big momentum, especially knowing that we’re going to come out of the second and get the football,” Jones said. “It’s something we practice every week…Our kids handled the situation well. Some kids made some big plays.”

In the third quarter, Beauregard pulled away recovering two straight kickoff muffs leading to two straight Beauregard touchdowns.

Holman recovered the first deep kickoff at the goal line. On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets recovered a shorter kick, leading to a six-play drive capped in the end zone.

“Some plays in the kicking game really helped us gain momentum,” Jones said. “That’s what the kicking game does. That’s that third phase, those momentum plays. We were able to capitalize on some things like that and score when we needed to pull the game out of reach.”

Less than four minutes later, the Hornets scored again, a 41-yard connection from Wallace to Holman. Three plays later, a Marbury fumble put the ball in Beauregard’s hands for the end of the third quarter. Ready for the moment, Jacori Tarver went 68 yards to the house as time expired.

That 28-point effort in the third quarter was enough to cement the win and give the Hornets the cushion they needed to advance to the second round.

Next opponent UMS-Wright Bulldogs are 11-0 after a decisive 56-13 win over Headland.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve played good football teams on the road this year,” Jones said. “For us, it’s another challenge that we’ll have to get ready for this weekend.”

Beauregard 35, Marbury 10

Beauregard — 0 7 28 0 — 35

Marbury — 0 3 0 7 — 10

Second quarter

MAR— Baylor Cannon 39 field goal, 1:53

BEA—Kyan Maloy 8 pass from AJ Wallace (kick good), 0:29.3

Third quarter

BEA— Javonn Holman 0 kick recovery (kick good), 9:53

BEA—Jacori Tarver 18 run (kick good), 6:40

BEA—Holmannn 41 pass from Wallace (kick good), 1:55

BEA—Tarver 68 run (kick good), E3

Fourth quarter

MAR— Azure hicks 14 pass from James Fowler (kick good), 3:25