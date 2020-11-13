Second-quarter spark ignites Lanett’s win over G.W. Long

“(Madden) was really big,” Story said. “In the beginning, I don’t know, for some reason, he was just running sideways. He wouldn’t get up the field. ... Like I’ve been saying all along, he’s a strong kid. He’s very fast. He can break tackles. But, you know, let’s break tackles going north and south and not east and west. He understood what we were saying, and he was able to get some really big runs.”

The visiting Rebels were able to string together some first downs in the second half with hard-nosed running and some difficult catches in traffic, but they never threatened to add onto the early field goal.

Zackery hit Hurston one more time on another deep post with 4:05 remaining, and Tieko Williams put the playoff win on ice for the Panthers with an interception on the ensuing drive.

G.W. Long had only lost once prior to Friday night, which made Lanett’s decisive victory all the more impressive. The Panthers will now have to hit the road next Friday night in third-round action, as they’ll face another top-10 program at Leroy.

It’ll be another huge matchup — but Story knows his team is more than ready for that challenge.