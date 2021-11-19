Semifinal showdown: Auburn High meets Central again for trip to 7A title game

In the last two semifinal showdowns, Auburn High defeated Central 35-17 in 2020, and the Red Devils won 2019’s meeting 38-0.

But even with Central’s win in the regular season this year, both teams still made the playoffs and had a feeling that they would meet again.

The two teams have played each other a combined six times in the last three seasons.

“It’s crazy that the same exact thing has happened the last two years, so it’s kind of expected at this point,” Auburn High senior linebacker Powell Gordon laughed. “We lose to them the first time, and we’re like all saying, ‘We’ll see them again in the semifinals,’ because it’s just expected.”

Auburn High’s been hungry for the rematch with Central, and it’s been something that head coach Keith Etheredge says the team has been talking about since the defeat in the regular season.

Once the playoffs arrived, the Tigers still had to get through their first two playoff opponents to get to this point.

Auburn High defeated Baker 39-3 in the first round and followed that up with a 56-21 win over Enterprise in the second.