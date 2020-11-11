 Skip to main content
Seven local football teams getting set for second round of playoffs
Prep Football

Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City high school football

Central-Phenix City's Tomarrion Parker (96) tries to tackle Auburn's JT Rogers (6) during the teams' game on Oct. 2 at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.

 Sara Palczewski/

A wild two days of high school football last week saw 12 local teams fighting for the chance to keep their championship hopes alive. Now, only seven area schools are still in the mix, with two of them on the cusp of clinching title game berths.

Glenwood and Chambers Academy have big games in the AISA's state semifinals on Friday. The Gators host Morgan Academy for a chance to return to the Class AAA state championship game after playing in it last November, while Chambers hosts Edgewood Academy for a spot in the Class AA title bout. 

A Chambers victory would not only give the Rebels revenge against the only team to beat them in 2020, but it will punch their ticket to a state title game for the sixth consecutive season.

Glenwood and Chambers are two of five local teams that will be playing at home on Friday. Auburn hosts Daphne in AHSAA Class 7A action, Opelika hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in 6A, and Lanett hosts G.W. Long in 2A.

Class 7A's Central-Phenix City and Class 1A's Notasulga are the only area teams that will be hitting the road on Friday.

The list of playoff matchups featuring area teams, with corresponding region seedings, follows:

AHSAA Class 7A

No. 2 Daphne at No. 1 Auburn High

No. 2 Central-Phenix City at No. 1 Theodore

Class 6A

No. 2 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at No. 1 Opelika

Class 2A

No. 2 G.W. Long at No. 1 Lanett 

Class 1A

No. 2 Notasulga at No. 1 Sweet Water

AISA Class AAA

No. 2 Morgan Academy at No. 1 Glenwood

Class AA

No. 3 Edgewood Academy at No. 1 Chambers Academy

