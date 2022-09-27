Seven local high school football games moved to Thursday with Hurricane Ian approaching

Undefeated Beauregard has moved up its home game against Sylacauga to Thursday, looking to beat the weather coming this weekend with Hurricane Ian.

The Hornets are one of several teams to see their game moved up. As of Tuesday, the following games featuring area high school teams have been moved to Thursday:

Loachapoka at Calhoun

Notasulga at Verbena

Lanett at Reeltown

Beulah at Dadeville

Sylacauga at Beauregard

Central-Clay County at Valley

Central-Phenix City at Dothan

All the listed games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs Thursday.

Meanwhile, other area games, including the rivalry clash between Opelika and Auburn High, are still set to kick off on Friday.

Generally speaking, teams with grass fields can fear that playing on the field in the rain will tear up the surface for future use, whereas turf fields hold up better in wet conditions.

Beauregard is off to a 5-0 start to the season and looks to take one step closer to a Region 4-5A championship with a win over Sylacauga. Lanett and Reeltown will battle for the first time as region opponents since realignment. Meanwhile, Central will look to stay in stride with Opelika behind Auburn High in a tight Region 2-7A race.