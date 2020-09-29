Seven local teams remain ranked in ASWA poll

After another wild week of high school football, seven local teams remained in the top 10 in their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's latest poll.

Changes were minimal among the area schools in the top 10, as five of the seven teams remained in the same spots they held last week. Opelika dropped one spot to No. 7 in Class 6A after the Bulldogs' 21-19 loss to Central-Phenix City, and Lanett dropped two spots two spots to No. 6 in Class 2A after falling to Handley 6-3 in overtime.

Friday promises to be an important day for several of the ranked teams, especially the local Class 7A squads. Auburn High hits the road to take on Central-Phenix City in a matchup that has determined the region championship for the past three years.

Opelika plays Russell County this Friday before gearing up for what could be its own top-10 showdown on Oct. 9 against No. 6 Lee-Montgomery.

Glenwood and Chambers Academy top the AISA rankings, at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts