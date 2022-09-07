Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.
Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy.
Storms are in the forecast in parts of the state for both Thursday and Friday, but the brunt of it is expected to come Friday and forecasts are especially bleak in the north side of the state. Storms cause complications not only in getting the game played, but in travel in getting visiting teams back home in the bus.
In Lee County, the forecast calls for potential heavy rainfall all day Friday and continuing into the evening, with thunderstorms likely.
Auburn and Opelika high schools are among the programs that have not announced a schedule change and are still scheduled to play Friday.
Both of those schools have artificial turf fields, which make for better playing conditions after heavy rainfall.
Valley’s game at Sylacauga was already scheduled for Thursday. Tallassee at Beauregard was moved this week to Thursday.
Lanett moved its home game against Highland Home to Thursday and also changed its kickoff time to 6 p.m. Central.
Lee-Scott’s road game at Morgan Academy also has a special start time Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central.
The following is the updated area schedule for this week, reflecting which games have been moved to Thursday and which games are still scheduled for Friday:
THURSDAY
- Valley at Sylacauga
- Tallassee at Beauregard
- Walter Wellborn at Beulah
- Highland Home at Lanett (6 p.m. Central)
- LaFayette at Barbour County
- Loachapoka at Central-Hayneville
- Lee-Scott Academy at Morgan Acad. (6:30 p.m. Central)
- Bessemer Academy at Glenwood
- Crenshaw Christian at Chambers Academy
FRIDAY
- Central-Phenix City at Opelika
- Jeff Davis at Auburn High
- Smiths Station at Enterprise
- Russell County at Carver-Montgomery
- Saks at Dadeville
- Reeltown at Goshen
- Maplesville at Notasulga
- Springwood at Meadowview Christian