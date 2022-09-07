Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.

Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy.

Storms are in the forecast in parts of the state for both Thursday and Friday, but the brunt of it is expected to come Friday and forecasts are especially bleak in the north side of the state. Storms cause complications not only in getting the game played, but in travel in getting visiting teams back home in the bus.

In Lee County, the forecast calls for potential heavy rainfall all day Friday and continuing into the evening, with thunderstorms likely.

Auburn and Opelika high schools are among the programs that have not announced a schedule change and are still scheduled to play Friday.

Both of those schools have artificial turf fields, which make for better playing conditions after heavy rainfall.

Valley’s game at Sylacauga was already scheduled for Thursday. Tallassee at Beauregard was moved this week to Thursday.

Lanett moved its home game against Highland Home to Thursday and also changed its kickoff time to 6 p.m. Central.

Lee-Scott’s road game at Morgan Academy also has a special start time Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central.

The following is the updated area schedule for this week, reflecting which games have been moved to Thursday and which games are still scheduled for Friday:

THURSDAY

Valley at Sylacauga

Tallassee at Beauregard

Walter Wellborn at Beulah

Highland Home at Lanett (6 p.m. Central)

LaFayette at Barbour County

Loachapoka at Central-Hayneville

Lee-Scott Academy at Morgan Acad. (6:30 p.m. Central)

Bessemer Academy at Glenwood

Crenshaw Christian at Chambers Academy

FRIDAY

Central-Phenix City at Opelika

Jeff Davis at Auburn High

Smiths Station at Enterprise

Russell County at Carver-Montgomery

Saks at Dadeville

Reeltown at Goshen

Maplesville at Notasulga

Springwood at Meadowview Christian

Rescheduled AHSAA games The complete list of AHSAA games moved to Thursday from Friday, via the AHSAA: Brantley at Elba Sweet Water at R.C. Hatch Autaugaville at Calhoun Central, Hayneville at Loachapoka Sumiton Christian at Lynn Holy Spirit Catholic at Marion County Colbert Heights at Meek Berry at Pickens County Hubbertville at South Lamar Spring Garden at Victory Christian Talladega Co. Central at Winterboro Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage Appalachian at Woodville Hackleburg at Addison Highland Home at Lanett Isabella at Central, Coosa Greene County at Tuscaloosa Academy Cleveland at Locust Fork Holly Pond at Pleasant Valley West End at Southeastern Collinsville at Pisgah Sand Rock at Section Fyffe at Whitesburg Christian Tharptown at Hatton Red Bay at Sheffield Cottage Hill Christian at Flomaton W.S. Neal at Monroe County Walter Wellborn at Beulah Ragland at Randolph County Fayette County at Carbon Hill Gordo at Midfield Westbrook Christian at Glencoe Geraldine at Hokes Bluff Plainview at Piedmont Ohatchee at Sylvania Phil Campbell at Colbert County Clements at Mars Hill Bible American Christian at Bibb County Holt at Hale County West Blocton at Sipsey Valley Munford at Talladega Corner at Cordova Northside at Curry Dora at Haleyville Hamilton at Oak Grove Hanceville at Ashville Etowah at Fultondale Fairview at Good Hope West Limestone at Brooks West Morgan at Central, Florence Deshler at East Lawrence Wilson at Rogers New Hope at Madison County DAR at Priceville LeFlore Magnet at Elberta Carroll at Charles Henderson Marbury at Demopolis Tallassee at Beauregard Elmore County at Central of Clay County Jasper at Fairfield Ramsay at Pleasant Grove Carver-Birmingham at Wenonah Cleburne County at Moody Springville at Southside-Gadsden Leeds at St. Clair County Boaz at Crossville Guntersville at Douglas Russellville at West Point Helena at Chilton County Calera at Homewood Central, Tuscaloosa at Brookwood Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa at Hueytown Paul W. Bryant at McAdory Bessemer City at Northridge P.D. Jackson-Olin at Minor A.H. Parker at Mortimer Jordan Oxford at Huffman -Magnet Decatur at Cullman Columbia at Hartselle Buckhorn at Hazel Green Mae Jemison at Lee-Huntsville Fairhope at Mary G. Montgomery Dothan at Prattville Vestavia Hills at Hoover Chelsea at Oak Mountain Spain Park at Thompson Hewitt-Trussville at Tuscaloosa County Austin at Florence