Several area players, coaches selected to AHSAA North-South All-Star Game

Seven local football players and three local coaches have been selected to the AHSAA North-South All-Star game, the AHSAA announced on Sunday.

Auburn High offensive lineman Cort Bradley, defensive lineman Kejuan Cason and defensive back Quay Nelms were selected to the South team as well as Opelika running back Eric Watts and defensive lineman Tre’Von Moore. Additionally, Reeltown offensive lineman L.J. Hill and Notasulga defensive back Walter Tatum were named to the roster as well.

As for the South’s coaching staff, Reeltown’s Matt Johnson, Notasulga’s Anthony Jones and Loachapoka’s Reco Newton have been named assistants. They’ll work with McGill-Toolen’s Earnest Hill, who will serve as the South’s head coach.

This year’s North-South showdown will be a change of pace compared to years past. The Dec. 18 showdown will be played in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, the home of the South Alabama Jaguars.

“We are thankful for the city of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” AHSADCA director Jamie Lee said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”