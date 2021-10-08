Singh scores in all three phases as LaFayette pushes past Horseshoe Bend

LAFAYETTE — The LaFayette Bulldogs might have won by three touchdowns Friday night, but the victory didn't come easy.

LaFayette needed a 93-yard touchdown run from Willie Baker and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tazarius Towles in the fourth quarter to shut the door on a tough Horseshoe Bend team in a 42-21 region victory.

“Perseverance, that’s what I have to say about [the team],” LaFayette head coach Juan Williams said. “We didn’t quit. I give Horseshoe Bend credit. They fought hard. Their kids are hard and we knew that. I think our guys took it lightly at first and they really heard us in the end. We didn’t have a great game, but we won’t complain about a win.”

Vinay Singh was a key player for LaFayette in all three phases of the game. He scored three touchdowns — one receiving, one punt return and one interception — to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Singh returned Horseshoe Bend's first punt of the night 65 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, he picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards to give LaFayette an early 14-0 lead.