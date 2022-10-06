Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers.

Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.

Both are chasing big dreams from a small town.

Payne got offers in the summer from Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M before seeing his recruitment pick up in late September when he announced he had earned an offer from Missouri.

Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton figures the attention from college scouts will continue given the way Payne works on his craft.

“He comes everyday ready to work and has a good, positive attitude. He’ll volunteer to play any position you’ve got,” Newton said. “Anything you’ve got going, he’s like ‘Hey Coach, put me there. I can play it.’ Just anything. He has a great football mind and great football presence and just wants to get better each and every day.”

Loachapoka is a Class 1A school. Recent date pinned the population to be around 192, with the AHSAA listing the high school’s enrollment at around 108 during recent reclassification.

Being a small school can mean it’s hard to get exposure at times, but Newton hopes the performance of both Hart and Payne helps draw eyes to Loachapoka’s other players.

“You’ve got an 11th grader that’s probably going to be the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama for the class of 2023,” Newton said of Payne. “That says a lot about this area and a lot about our program, because we’re a small school but we have big dreams and big goals.”

With Hart set to attend Auburn University just down the road, Loachapoka’s program is garnering the right kind of attention from the right kind of people.

“It says a lot about our program. It says a lot about our community,” said Newton in contemplating that success. “We don’t settle on being a 1A and just being content with that. We want to be able to compete on a higher stage and compete with all other teams in the area.”

But what’s the big goal for Newton, beyond this season and beyond this team?

“We want to be successful and get kids to college. That’s the main thing, that we get kids recruited and get kids noticed on a bigger stage.”

It’s working. Payne is a second benchmark in achieving that goal and with the way the season is going, the team’s overall efforts are reflecting that output Newton wants to see.

The Indians sit at 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in their region. In the AWSA rankings released on Wednesday, the team finds themselves at No. 8 in the state’s Class 1A standings.

Coming off a bye, the Indians blew out Calhoun in a 50-0 region win and carry that momentum into the final three weeks of the season. Just three region games stand between Loachapoka and postseason play.

In Region 4-1A, Loachapoka is joined at the top by Maplesville, currently at 4-2 this season but 4-0 in region play. Autaugaville and Verbena are just behind at 3-1 each.

The Indians are having one of those seasons that players and coaches dream about, outscoring their opponents 220-38.

This Friday, the Indians travel to Autaugaville, a team that stands at 3-1 in the Region and looks to claw their way up the standings with a win. In 2021, Loachapoka won the matchup 26-14 and hopes to stay hot as they head that way this season.