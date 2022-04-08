‘Small school, big dreams’: Loachapoka’s Hart receives offer from Yale

Jacorious “JC” Hart couldn’t believe it.

With a special phone call Wednesday, the Loachapoka High School standout had received a football scholarship offer from Yale University.

“I was shocked,” Hart said bluntly on Thursday.

Hart, a rising senior who maintains a 4.2 GPA and is dual-enrolled at Auburn University, saw some of his hard work pay off with the Ivy League offer.

Yale’s the latest in a growing number of schools interested in Hart. He also has scholarship offers from UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay.

But an offer from the Ivy League is something special for Hart — and even for Loachapoka, a school of just more than 100 students.

“It’s very big for us,” Loachapoka head football coach Reco Newton said. “We’re a small school with big dreams. Small school, big dreams. I tell our kids, ‘Aim high, dream big.’ So to get a school like Yale to come in and offer one of our kids, that’s very big for us.”

While Hart was shocked by the offer from Yale, Newton wasn’t surprised.

As a junior, Hart did it all for the Loachapoka defense. He finished the year with 63 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for a loss, along with five interceptions.

“I’ve been coaching for 20 years and I’ve had some athletic kids that I’ve coached,” Newton said. “You get a kid special like JC, who has a 4.2 grade point average and also is doing dual enrollment at Auburn University, and is also one of the top in his class — so, you get the athletic and the academics both. They go hand in hand. That’s a special kid that you have right there.”

Newton says that the staff at Yale had reached out earlier for Hart’s transcript and film.

They called to chat again on Wednesday about the film and to speak with Newton about the kind of kid Hart was.

30 minutes later, Hart had his offer.

The junior at Loachapoka began taking dual enrollment classes at Auburn in October 2021.

He still goes through his daily high school schedule, but the dual enrollment program is an online class that he does every day as well.

The program helps him earn some college credit before he graduates. And while it’s early, Hart hopes to major in business once he gets to college.

For now, Hart’s all about getting ready for the upcoming senior season this fall.

“My goals for this summer is to get stronger and faster,” Hart said. “A lot faster and a lot stronger and bigger.”

Hart isn’t just about making himself better. He also wants to make the team better.

Hart’s even referred to by Newton as his on-the-field general. Newton says that Hart studies film and then comes into Newton’s office to discuss the game plan, which helps him and his teammates.

For Hart, these leadership qualities come from playing with older teammates at Loachapoka when he was an underclassman.

“It was always older people around me, so I just had to adapt,” Hart said.

His leadership doesn’t end on the field either, as Hart helps out in the community and around the school. The standout defensive back helps tutor at the junior high and is willing to help any of his teammates with work.

Along with Hart leading by his actions, Newton is hoping that just receiving the scholarship offer from Yale will also inspire some other students at Loachapoka.

Hart’s schedule between football, classes and track, which he takes part in during the spring, keeps him plenty busy.

It may keep him busy, but anything is possible for the Loachapoka standout.

“It’s hard, but I’m patient,” Hart said. “And I can keep a schedule.”