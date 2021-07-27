Smalley named new Opelika girls basketball coach

Opelika City Schools has named Blake Smalley the new head coach for girls basketball at Opelika High.

Smalley comes to Opelika from Handley.

Before his stint at Handley, Smalley was the head coach of the Opelika Middle School eighth-grade basketball team from 2013-16.

“I’m extremely excited to be back with the Opelika City Schools as the head girls’ basketball coach at

OHS,” Smalley said in a release. “It is a great opportunity to build on the successful program Coach Devin Booth has already established.”

Smalley follows in the footsteps of Booth, who retired as the winningest coach in program history earlier this month to take a job with the AHSAA’s executive staff.

Smalley has coached the Handley varsity boys basketball team since 2016. He also served as head track coach at Handley and as an assistant football coach from 2016-18.

“Opelika High School welcomes Coach Smalley as our head girls’ basketball coach. He has a proven record of making positive differences in students’ lives,” said Opelika High principal Farrell Seymore. “As a veteran teacher and coach, he will build on the rich basketball tradition at Opelika High School.”

Smalley is a graduate of Auburn University, holding a bachelor’s degree from the school in physical education. He is married to Megan Smalley and they have three children: twin boys who are almost four and a 10-month-old son.

