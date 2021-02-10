Smiths Station boys top Central-Phenix City, head to area tournament title game

Although the Panthers had won their first two meetings with the Red Devils this season, they knew Wednesday’s showdown wouldn’t be a walk in the park — especially since Central needed a win to keep its season alive. Sure enough, the Red Devils proved they were ready for a four-quarter quarrel.

The first half pitted Central’s shooters against Smiths Station’s athletic lineup, and through the first 16 minutes the Red Devils had the upper hand.

Jacquez Brookins put Central ahead on a jumper with 50 seconds to go in the first quarter only for Peabody to answer with a putback seconds later. Traveon Roberson put the finishing touches on the opening quarter courtesy a 3-pointer which put the Red Devils up 16-13 entering the second.

The next eight minutes looked very much like the first. Central rode the hot hands of Barcus Jackson and several other shooters, while Smiths Station consistently brought pressure via its press and did its best to take advantage.

The Panthers scored their share of points on forced turnovers and fastbreaks, but the Red Devils went into the locker room up 31-27 at halftime. The action was much the same in the third, which ended in a tied contest once Madden hit a pair of free throws with only 25 seconds to go in the period.