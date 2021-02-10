Smiths Station boys top Central-Phenix City, head to area tournament title game

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station Panthers entered Wednesday’s face-off with Central-Phenix City eager to earn their third win over the Red Devils this season. Although it took four quarters of fighting to get there, Viczavious Madden and company made sure to make it happen.
Madden scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Smiths Station pulled away from Central in a 68-58 victory to open the Area 4-7A tournament. The win, which also featured a 16-point effort from Smiths Station’s Donovan Pearman, punched the Panthers’ tickets to the area finals, where they’ll face Auburn High on the road at 6 p.m. CT Saturday.
The loss officially ended the season for Central and legendary coach Bobby Wright, who is set to retire after 32 seasons at the helm of the Red Devils’ program.
“It was a lot of resilience, a lot of toughness. It's just what we do,” Smiths Station coach Steven Davis said. “We call ourselves 'Grit Station' for having guts, resilience, intensity and toughness, and it just paid off for us. We stayed resilient through the game, through the calls, through the 3's they hit. We just kind of stuck to what we did, and it worked out for us.”
The Panthers and Red Devils entered the fourth quarter in a tie game before Smiths Station (19-2) took control and never looked back.
Smiths Station wasted little time in retaking the lead thanks to Pearman’s 3-pointer in the fourth’s opening seconds followed by a Madden putback and then the traditional three-point play by Madden on the next possession to create a 53-45 score. The Red Devils answered with Xavier Carnes’ putback and Duane Morse’s free throws to create a four-point game, but from there it was play at the free-throw line that made the difference.
Both teams were in the bonus in the fourth quarter, and after Morse’s shots the teams traded 14 free-throw attempts over the next two-and-a-half minutes. The Panthers maintained control through the back-and-forth shots, and although Carnes delivered a layup to cut the score to 61-55 with 1:41 left in the game, Smiths Station showed little hesitation in finishing strong.
Madden fittingly put the finishing touches on the contest by throwing down a dunk courtesy an assist by Ahmari Peabody to give the Panthers an eight-point advantage with 1:12 to go. Madden got another look at a dunk after a missed Central shot but was fouled hard on the attempt, leading to a technical foul that led to another MAdden free throw with 49 seconds remaining.
Madden promptly came through with another basket 25 seconds later, and from there the celebration was on for Smiths Station.
Madden’s strong play — especially in crunch time — was no surprise for Davis.
“The second half of the season has been about him,” Davis said. “He’s already had possessions the second half of the season where he's dominated games, and he came in and did it big this game, too. He's a senior, and he just went out and did what seniors do.”
Outside Madden and Donovan Pearman, Devyn Pearman contributed 11 points and Tre’quan Turner had six.
Although the Panthers had won their first two meetings with the Red Devils this season, they knew Wednesday’s showdown wouldn’t be a walk in the park — especially since Central needed a win to keep its season alive. Sure enough, the Red Devils proved they were ready for a four-quarter quarrel.
The first half pitted Central’s shooters against Smiths Station’s athletic lineup, and through the first 16 minutes the Red Devils had the upper hand.
Jacquez Brookins put Central ahead on a jumper with 50 seconds to go in the first quarter only for Peabody to answer with a putback seconds later. Traveon Roberson put the finishing touches on the opening quarter courtesy a 3-pointer which put the Red Devils up 16-13 entering the second.
The next eight minutes looked very much like the first. Central rode the hot hands of Barcus Jackson and several other shooters, while Smiths Station consistently brought pressure via its press and did its best to take advantage.
The Panthers scored their share of points on forced turnovers and fastbreaks, but the Red Devils went into the locker room up 31-27 at halftime. The action was much the same in the third, which ended in a tied contest once Madden hit a pair of free throws with only 25 seconds to go in the period.
“We worked on that full-court press all week, to tell you the truth. We knew what they were going to do,” Wright said. “We tried to walk the ball down the floor and keep somebody back. It worked pretty good, but in the third quarter we started slacking on some of the things we were supposed to be doing.”
Morse led Central with 15 points in the loss. Jackson followed with 12, while Carnes and Roberson each had seven.
Thursday’s loss was not what Wright was hoping for to close out his final season, but he spoke highly of his team just the same.
Wright commended the Red Devils for their tenacity during a year in which six Central players left the team for various reasons, yet the Red Devils still fought hard down the stretch. The ultimate highlight was an upset home victory over Eufaula in Wright’s final home game as head coach.
“This team is to be applauded because of the fact that if you lose one good player, it's going to hurt your team. If you lose two good players, you're going to have a pretty rough season. We lost six, and three of those six were starters for us,” Wright said. “I'm just really proud of the effort. We're playing small ball. We don't play with a post player because we don't have a post player.
“Hey, for us to just fight and claw like we did, that shows a lot about my kids and about our program. They don't give up.”
While Thursday represented the end for Wright and the Red Devils, the Panthers hope they’re just getting started. Davis said the team is aiming to shatter all the program’s records and hopes to add a region title to its growing collection on Saturday.
“Everything we're doing now is making history at Smiths Station,” Davis said. “Smiths Station ain't never hosted an area game, Smiths Station ain't never went and beat Central three times in a year. Everything we're doing is making history, and I think the kids accept that it's just getting them over the hump and getting them to do it.”