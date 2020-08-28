Smiths Station falls to Gardendale in first game

Gardendale star quarterback Will Crowder threw three touchdown passes and the Rockets’ attack was too much for Smiths Station in the Panthers’ first outing of the season, as Gardendale won 26-7 on Friday night in Smiths Station.
Crowder is committed to West Virginia. Smiths Station counterpunched his explosive passes early, but Gardendale ultimately pulled away when its defense put clamps on the Panthers.
The game was heard on WMXA Mix 96.7 FM.
Smiths Station fell to 1-1 on the season, but was playing its first on-field game Friday night after accepting a forfeit last week.
After Crowder hit Caden McGruder for a 21-yard touchdown pass early to open the game’s scoring, Smiths Station punched right back with a Jordan Jones touchdown run — but Crowder answered again with a 47-yard touchdown connection with LT Sanders.
The teams’ defenses settled in from there, with a Gardendale field goal marking the only score of the second quarter. But Gardendale found the end zone on another Crowder-to-McGruder connection in the fourth while Smiths Station was held out of the end zone for the rest of the game.
The game’s start was delayed for less than an hour due to lightning in the area.
Smiths Station was awarded a win last week by forfeit, when Russell County elected not to play over concerns related to COVID-19.
Gardendale 13 3 3 7 — 26
Smiths Station 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
G — Caden McGruder 21 pass from Will Crowder (XP good), 7:02.
SS — Jordan Jones 1 run (XP good), 5:18.
G — LT Sanders 47 pass from Will Crowder (kick failed), 2:30.
Second quarter
G — Colby Thomas 23 field goal, 8:32.
Third quarter
G — Colby Thomas 28 field goal, 2:09.
Fourth quarter
G — Caden McGruder 20 pass from Will Crowder (XP good), 9:57.
