Smiths Station finishes runner-up in inaugural AHSAA girls flag football title game

BIRMINGHAM – With hopes of making the first-ever AHSAA state title game a memorable one, the Smiths Station girls flag football team delivered a near-comeback and an instant classic few involved will soon forget.
Smiths Station quarterback Brynn Repicky connected with Emily McGuire on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of regulation to set up a dramatic overtime session that ultimately ended with the Lady Panthers falling to Hewitt-Trussville 14-13 in double overtime.
The loss certainly stung for Repicky and the other Lady Panthers, but they took it in stride as they grasped the history they made Wednesday.
“I think we definitely left a legacy for Smiths Station,” said Repicky, who was 20-of-26 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown. “It's been so fun. I can't describe how I really feel being here. It's just the fact that we're here and it was the first season.”
Smiths Station found itself in dire straits down 13-7 with 51 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Despite the circumstances, the Lady Panthers showed little hesitation.
Repicky began the drive with a long run just before midfield, and after an incompletion she connected with Rebecca Salley, who took off 23 yards to the Hewitt-Trussville 36-yard line.
With time working against her, Repicky took the next snap then bolted to her left in an effort to keep the play alive. Her move allowed just enough time for McGuire to race past the Hewitt-Trussville defense and wait for Repicky to fire her way.
Sure enough, Repicky delivered and McGuire came through with a must-have touchdown reception.
“I was running for my life. I said a quick prayer when I threw it,” Repicky said.
“I just got excited that the ball was coming to me and the end zone was wide open. I just ran as fast as I could into the end zone,” said McGuire, who had two receptions for 43 yards and one score.
Smiths Station was unable to connect on the extra-point attempt, which led to overtime.
The Lady Panthers delivered a stop to open the first overtime, but a Hewitt-Trussville deflection when Smiths Station got the ball forced a second extra session. Repicky fired to McGuire in the second overtime on a jump ball in the back of the end zone, but she was ruled out of bounds to give the ball back to the Lady Huskies.
On the next play, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Deandrea Powell hit Hannah Dorsett to give the Lady Huskies the victory.
“I'm telling you, that was a very [good game]. If you watched the Iron Bowl, like, that was the girls' Iron Bowl right there,” Hewitt-Trussville coach Tonya Hunter said.
Smiths Station wasted little time in proving the setting wasn’t too big.
The Lady Panthers opened the action with the ball and methodically worked their way down the field with multiple end-arounds and laterals to start the game. Smiths Station quarterback Repicky called her own number to end the drive and scored on a one-yard carry.
Repicky’s pass to McGuire for the extra point put the Lady Panthers up 7-0 with 7:34 to go in the first quarter.
“From the jump, we knew that if we were going to beat a big team like Hewitt-Trussville that we were going to have to punch them in the throat and kind of knock the wind out of them,” Smiths Station coach Megan Larsen said.
From that point, Hewitt-Trussville showed it wasn’t intimidated either.
The Lady Huskies drove right down the field after Repicky’s score on an eight-play, 57-yard drive that featured timely completions from Powell and Dorsett. Powell ended the drive with a bang, as she eluded an incoming Lady Panther pass-rusher then took off down the right side of the field for a 10-yard score.
Smiths Station hung tight on the extra point and forced an incompletion to maintain a one-point lead. That advantage, however, didn’t last long, as Benson found the end zone on a six-yard run and the Lady Huskies added the extra point to take a 13-7 lead just before halftime.
Both defenses held steady from that point until Repicky and her teammates marched downfield to pull off some fourth-quarter heroics.
Larsen said she wanted the Lady Panthers to prove to an entire community of women that they were capable of achieving whatever they set their minds to, and she felt her players lived up to those lofty goals. She explained she didn’t think the magnitude of Wednesday – playing in the first-ever girls flag football state title game in Alabama – has really sunk in for her players yet, though she expects that to change once they get a little older.
The Lady Panthers didn’t hide their disappointment once the game ended, but shortly thereafter they held their heads high as they discussed what playing for the championship meant to them.
Above all else, Repicky reasoned, getting to participate in something as big as the Super 7 made the day worth cherishing.
“We didn't come out on top, but it was a great experience. I wouldn't trade it for the world,” Repicky said.
Hewitt-Trussville 14, Smiths Station 13 (2OT)
SS – 7 0 6 0 0 0 - 13
HT – 6 7 0 0 0 1 - 14
1st Quarter
SS – Brynn Repicky 1 run (XP good), 7:34
HT – Deandrea Powell 10 run (XP no good), 3:32
2nd Quarter
HT – Audreonia Benson 6 run (XP good), 1:44
4th Quarter
SS – Emily McGuire 26 pass from Brynn Repicky (XP no good), 0:12
2nd Overtime
HT – Hannah Dorsett 5 pass from Deandrea Powell, 0:00