Smiths Station finishes runner-up in inaugural AHSAA girls flag football title game

Repicky’s pass to McGuire for the extra point put the Lady Panthers up 7-0 with 7:34 to go in the first quarter.

“From the jump, we knew that if we were going to beat a big team like Hewitt-Trussville that we were going to have to punch them in the throat and kind of knock the wind out of them,” Smiths Station coach Megan Larsen said.

From that point, Hewitt-Trussville showed it wasn’t intimidated either.

The Lady Huskies drove right down the field after Repicky’s score on an eight-play, 57-yard drive that featured timely completions from Powell and Dorsett. Powell ended the drive with a bang, as she eluded an incoming Lady Panther pass-rusher then took off down the right side of the field for a 10-yard score.

Smiths Station hung tight on the extra point and forced an incompletion to maintain a one-point lead. That advantage, however, didn’t last long, as Benson found the end zone on a six-yard run and the Lady Huskies added the extra point to take a 13-7 lead just before halftime.

Both defenses held steady from that point until Repicky and her teammates marched downfield to pull off some fourth-quarter heroics.