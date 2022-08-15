Smiths Station football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Smiths Station returns a large number of its offensive starters from 2021, which will be crucial to balance out their inexperience on defense.

Four linemen are returning in Trent Pearson, Jeremiah Fain, Charles Wills and Zach Smith. Those four provide a veteran presence to protect returning quarterback Jackson Greer, who threw for 19 touchdowns last season and rushed for four.

Greer will be joined in the backfield by the team’s pair of returning running backs, Quenton Brooks and Jermaine Brown, who team up again as last year’s highest offensive producers.

Devyn Pearman is the only wide receiver to return as a starter, but he will soon be joined by some combination of Jaylen Bibbs, Jakaylan Marshall, Cam Williams and Stone Vance, who are all competing for starting roles.

DEFENSE

If Smiths Station is to have growing pains this year, it will likely be on the defensive side. Six players make their return from starting last season, so the newcomers will be stepping into some important roles.

Robert Sanborn holds down the defensive line, with multiple years of experience that will be key for the guys joining him. JJ Oliver, Kamden Warren, Clayton McMillan, Trevor Patterson, Sevyn Lewis, and Ken Felder are all in the conversation as potential replacements beside Sanborne.

The team brings back three linebackers in Ethan Shuford, Amarion Wesley-Hagan and Lance Peterson.

Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson says he has high expectations for senior Wesley-Hagan, who has been showing out in camps over the summer and has potential at the next level. That trio will potentially be joined by Kylan Pace, Jakobe Bibbs, Jaiden Parham and Christian Bryant.

TJ Mahogany and Aubre Wimberly are back in the secondary this season, with Dawson Ramsey, Ethan Brown, Jackson Singletary, Craig Harris, Ty Robinson and Javon Jones competing behind them.

Smiths Station Panthers 2022 football schedule Aug. 18 vs. LaGrange (Ga.) Aug. 26 vs. Central-Phenix City* Sept. 2 vs. Prattville* Sept. 9 at Enterprise* Sept. 16 vs. Dothan High* Sept. 23 at Ben Russell Oct. 7 at Opelika* Oct. 14 at Jeff Davis* Oct. 21 vs. Lee-Montgomery Oct. 28 at Auburn High* *-denotes Region 2-7A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Mike Glisson (5th season at SSHS; 14-26, 21-40 overall record) >> Stadium: Panther Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 2-8 (1-5) >> Returning Starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2013 >> Last Region Title: 1997 >> State Titles: None