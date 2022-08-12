Smiths Station girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

After making the inaugural state title game a year ago, Smiths Station flag football plans to hit this season hard, beginning with workouts and practice throughout the summer.

Head coach Megan Larsen has about 12 players returning after graduating 10 seniors from the program’s first season. With those losses in mind, she chose to keep 30 players after tryouts instead of the 20 she chose last year.

With those 20 new girls, Larsen hopes to maintain depth and grow experience after underestimating the season’s wear and tear last year. Having depth on both sides of the ball will help hold off the physical effects the season will have.

“I didn’t fully understand the capacity of how difficult of a sport it is. You get people hurt and that kind of stuff and so we really like the idea of having a full offense and a full defense,” Larsen said. “You have some specialty players that do a little bit both ways, but I wanted to have options this year as to when somebody got hurt or if this or that happened.”

With that depth in mind, Larsen was surprised at tryouts by the number of athletes willing to embrace a new sport and put the time into learning all it takes.

“I was very pleasantly surprised with how many we had that came and tried out was super impressed with some of the ones that I would have never thought, just people in the school that had never played a sport before, now are kind of finding a home in this,” Larsen said. “It’s been super eye opening to me.”

With a large school to draw from but wanting to expand the roster of an unfamiliar sport, that level of interest can held the program grow roots and continue evolving.

“It was humbling to me that I don’t have to go get all my best softball players, all my best soccer players,” Larsen said. “I had athletes sit right in the school that had never played anything before that are now on our team for the first time and are really thriving.

Without the need to pull or recruit players from other sports, Larsen is seeing a shift in attitudes among a handful of her football players where their main priority is football. With flag football growing and developing throughout the area, that change is an indication that it can easily be embraced everywhere.

That mindset is key as September and their first game approaches. Smiths Station opens with an area game against Eufaula, which Larsen thinks her team is fully prepared for.

“It’s hard for me, coming off a season like we came off last year and eeing the team at the end of last year and knowing we are capable of then,” Larsen said. “Starting back over this year with so many fresh bodies and having to really start from ground zero to get to the place where I want to be in our first game.”

Those fresh bodies are no strangers to hard work, though, and they are putting in the work to be ahead of the competition come game time.

“I honestly am very, very encouraged at the work ethic and the intensity of the kids. They understand the first games coming up. They understand that we’ve done a lot and we are in really really, good shape,” Larsen said. “We want to start out the season a mile ahead so when everybody else starts to catch up in mid-season, that we’re just really hitting our stride and our peak.”

With her returning leaders stepping up and a coaching staff settling into a new game, the Panthers have set the standard for hard work and now look to continue last year’s success in this new season.

Smiths Station 2022 girls flag football schedule Sept. 1 vs. Eufaula, 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at Eufaula, 5 p.m. Sept. 6 vs. Dothan (at Eufaula), 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Russell County, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 vs. Central-Phenix City, 5 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 vs. Vestavia Hills, 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Oxford, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Opelika, 6 p.m. Oct. 11 vs. Montgomery Catholic (at Auburn), 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 vs. Russell County, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 vs. Hoover, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Central-Phenix City, 5 p.m.