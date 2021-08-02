Smiths Station hasn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Is this the year the Panthers’ streak ends?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

After knocking on the door of the playoffs the last three seasons, the Smiths Stations Panthers are hoping to burst through in 2021.

The Panthers finished three games out of the last playoff seed in 2020, but they’re eager to make tangible strides forward with an offense that will feature several new faces. One of the primary questions that needs answering is who replaces Corey Minton at quarterback; junior Jackson Greer has the upper hand entering the fall, but Jake Middleton, AJ Herring and Devyn Pearman are still fighting for the spot.

Pearman is a part of the Panthers’ receiving corps, which is far and away the most experienced part of this year’s offense. Pearman is the speedy slot man alongside outside receivers Cianan Williams and Ahmari Peabody, both of whom are over 6-foot-2 and run at least a 4.5 40-yard dash according to head coach Mike Glisson.