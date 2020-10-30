Smiths Station outlasts Stanhope Elmore to end season with a bang

Smiths Station quarterback Corey Minton finished the job on the next play, pushing his way into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to tie the game 13-13 with 2:43 to go until halftime.

The Panthers took advantage of a late possession before halftime and found the end zone again to go into the locker room with a 19-13 advantage.

As well as the first half went for Smiths Station, the situation only got better to open the third quarter.

A miscommunication among the Stanhope return men led to a fumble and a short field for the Panthers’ offense. Jones made the most of the opportunity by scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run shortly thereafter to push the Panthers to a 14-point lead with 10:08 to go in the third.

Glisson praised his team for the way they were opportunistic on defense and on special teams against the Mustangs.

“It’s big,” Glisson said. “The turnovers helped us and gave us some short fields. It put us in some great situations. We capitalized on them. We got the lead in the second half by a couple of scores and ran the ball and used the clock to our advantage.”