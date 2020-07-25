Smiths Station’s Corey Minton receives first scholarship offer

Last season, Minton split time between quarterback and receiver to do his part in helping the Smiths Station offense.

“Number one, Corey is a very good athlete. He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s been our team captain as a sophomore and as a junior, and I don’t expect it will change as a senior. He’s a competitor,” Glisson said. “The first year, he played quarterback as a sophomore pretty much all year long. Last year he played quarterback part of the time. We moved him to receiver part of the time. He’s so valuable to us at receiver as a tight end and as a ‘Y’ as they call it, we’d really like to play someone else at quarterback, but he’s going to play quarterback too because he offers some things back there as well.

“I’m tickled to death for him to get an offer from Huntingdon, but I think he’s going to get more offers as the year goes on if we get to play — which it looks like we are. If he plays the way I think he’s going to be able to play, I think he’s going to get more.”