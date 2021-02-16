Smiths Station's Devin Stone wins title as 9 local wrestlers place at state

Stone said his past trips to state helped him handle the pressure of the moment, and entering the finals he said he felt prepared. He thought about all the work he put into his training and the successful season he had already put together, and he was eager to take advantage of his chance to finish it in style.

“I knew that I was going into it very confident. Confidence and cocky is two different things, and I completely believe in that,” Stone said. “Just the way I prepared mentally and physically I knew that throughout that match I had it. Going from the first to the third period, I wrestled the best I could and I came out as a state champion.”

Stone was declared the winner over Hays by a 3-1 decision. Stone remembers the moment well, saying he got up, took in the moment, raised his hands over his head then looked back at the fans and supporters who have been by his side throughout his career.

Stone said the feeling was the best he could experience as a sophomore, and he also took joy in seeing his teammates succeed on such a big stage as well. His state title is one he won’t soon forget, but he also understands the challenge of defending his championship will be here before too long.