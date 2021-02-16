Smiths Station's Devin Stone wins title as 9 local wrestlers place at state

Smiths Station wrestler Devin Stone knew he faced high expectations as the top seed in the 132-pound weight class at the Class 7A state championship meet in Birmingham.
Despite his status as the wrestler to beat and the pressure of competing in his sport’s biggest stage, the sophomore came through with a string of performances he and his team won’t soon forget.
Stone shined throughout the state meet last week, as won four consecutive matches to capture the state title. His efforts were crucial as part of a Smiths Station team that had four wrestlers place to help the Panthers finish seventh in the overall standings.
“I kind of felt a little bit of pressure coming in,” Stone said. “I'm a sophomore, I was seeded first, and I was like, 'Alright, I've got to prove to them I'm seeded first as a sophomore for a reason.' It was a really good feeling, but I just took it all in. I did what I did and came out first in it.”
Stone entered the tournament for the third time in his career after making it to state as an eighth grader and as a freshman, and this time around he was ready and well-prepared to show out.
Stone won his first match by pinning James Clemens’ Bryce Baxter nearly four minutes into the action. He followed that by beating Grissom’s Andrew Wiggs by a 10-5 decision in the quarterfinals then topping Thompson’s Cory Jones by a 12-4 major decision to reach the finals, where he would wrestle Vestavia Hills’ Christopher Hays.
Stone said his past trips to state helped him handle the pressure of the moment, and entering the finals he said he felt prepared. He thought about all the work he put into his training and the successful season he had already put together, and he was eager to take advantage of his chance to finish it in style.
“I knew that I was going into it very confident. Confidence and cocky is two different things, and I completely believe in that,” Stone said. “Just the way I prepared mentally and physically I knew that throughout that match I had it. Going from the first to the third period, I wrestled the best I could and I came out as a state champion.”
Stone was declared the winner over Hays by a 3-1 decision. Stone remembers the moment well, saying he got up, took in the moment, raised his hands over his head then looked back at the fans and supporters who have been by his side throughout his career.
Stone said the feeling was the best he could experience as a sophomore, and he also took joy in seeing his teammates succeed on such a big stage as well. His state title is one he won’t soon forget, but he also understands the challenge of defending his championship will be here before too long.
“I'm ecstatic about it. It's one thing to come in there as a contender, but it's another thing to come in there as a person ready to defend it,” Stone said. “I'm ready to defend the title for next year.”
Stone’s championship was just one of several outstanding performances from area wrestlers over the weekend. Nine local wrestlers placed among the top six in their divisions, with seven doing so in the Class 7A tournament in Birmingham and two doing so in the Class 1A-4A tournament in Montgomery.
As far as team scores, Smiths Station placed the highest with a seventh-place finish in the Class 7A tournament. Auburn High took 11th and Central-Phenix City finished 19th among the 23 teams competing.
In the Class 1A-4A state tournament, Beulah finished 25th thanks to Blain Hines’ second-place finish in the 152-pound weight class. Reeltown took 33rd with La’Brian Ponds’ sixth-place finish in the 195-pound class.
Below is the full breakdown of the wrestlers who placed at the state tournament.
Class 7A
Smiths Station
Devin Stone (132 lbs.) placed first and scored 25 team points.
Anthony Dunn (160) placed fifth and scored 13 team points.
Kyle Watson (220) placed second and scored 22 team points.
James Zogg (285) placed fourth and scored 18 team points.
Auburn High
Shawn McGowin (138) placed fifth and scored 15 team points.
Cameron Reese (285) placed third and scored 21 team points.
Central-Phenix City
Joseph Soto (106) placed sixth and scored eight team points.
Class 1A-4A
Beulah
Blain Hines (152) placed second and scored 24 team points.
Reeltown
La’Brian Ponds (195) placed sixth and scored 11 team points.
Last Friday and Saturday’s wrestling was just the start as far as the local teams are concerned. Schools in Class 5A and 6A will be in action Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the state tournament held in Huntsville.