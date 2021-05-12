SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Area teams fight to keep seasons alive at regional tournament

Spanish Fort got going quickly, with T Frazier singling to center to score one run before a Valley error two batters later brought two more Lady Toros to the plate. M Griffith created a five-run contest when she doubled to the left fielder with two outs.

Valley was unable to answer until the fifth inning, when second baseman Sidney Rierson singled to right field to plate a runner and cut the Lady Toros’ lead down to four.

Rierson, pitcher Kaylin Green and center fielder Kennedy Silmon produced the Lady Rams’ only hits in the game. Green threw six innings for Valley with six hits surrendered, only one earned run allowed and one strikeout.

Valley’s second game against Lee-Montgomery was also decided early on, though this time it was with the Lady Rams being victorious.

Valley jumped on Lee with a 20-run first inning to set the stage for a 20-1 victory in a game ended early due to the run rule. Madison Chandler led the way with a 1-for-2 effort with two RBIs. Five other Lady Rams – including Silmon, Green and Rierson – all contributed one RBI in the victory.

Seven Valley players walked in the one inning of action.