SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Area teams fight to keep seasons alive at regional tournament

The start of the AHSAA’s softball regional tournament Wednesday meant three local teams were vying for a chance to keep their seasons alive.
When the day was said and done, Tallassee is the lone local team that played Wednesday that remains in the winner’s bracket.
Here’s a quick recap of the action featuring Tallassee, the Valley Lady Rams and the Loachapoka Lady Indians.
Tallassee 8, Marbury 1 — Tallassee 5, Demopolis 4
The Tallassee Lady Tigers made it a habit of putting runners on and bringing them home during their Class 5A regional tournament opener against Marbury on Wednesday.
Tallassee plated runners in the first, third and fourth inning before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth in an 8-1 victory. The win featured a multi-hit afternoon from Chloe Baynes and Chloe Davidson and another strong outing in the circle from Davidson.
Baynes started the scoring in the bottom of the first when she reached second on a Marbury error then scored on a Davidson sacrifice fly to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game in the second only for Tallassee to pull back in front in the third when Alivia Haynes hit an RBI infield single to score Davidson and Alexis Love to create a 3-1 contest.
Davidson brought home Jenna Manning with an RBI groundout in the fourth before Tallassee really got rolling in the sixth.
Baynes brought home Ella Thrash on an RBI triple before Davidson scored Baynes on an RBI single. Following a Marbury pitching change, Haynes doubled to score Davidson and Haynes scored on a Catherine Royster groundout to record the eighth and final run.
The Lady Tigers then topped Demopolis 5-4, ending the day with a game decided in the final innings.
Tallassee started the scoring in the bottom of the third when Davidson singled to bring home Thrash and create a 1-0 contest. Demopolis jumped ahead with three runs in the sixth only for Tallassee to storm right back, putting up four runs thanks to Baynes’ bases-loaded walk and Davidson’s three-RBI double.
Demopolis managed one more run in the seventh, but it was not enough to take down Tallassee.
Tallassee advances to play in the winner’s bracket final at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Spanish Fort 5, Valley 1 — Valley 20, Lee-Montgomery 1
The Lady Rams got off to a tough start to the Class 6A regional tournament thanks to a strong showing early on by the Lady Toros.
Spanish Fort reeled off five runs in the bottom of the first to take command in a 5-1 victory. The Lady Rams ended the game with only three hits while committing three errors in the tournament-opening loss.
Spanish Fort got going quickly, with T Frazier singling to center to score one run before a Valley error two batters later brought two more Lady Toros to the plate. M Griffith created a five-run contest when she doubled to the left fielder with two outs.
Valley was unable to answer until the fifth inning, when second baseman Sidney Rierson singled to right field to plate a runner and cut the Lady Toros’ lead down to four.
Rierson, pitcher Kaylin Green and center fielder Kennedy Silmon produced the Lady Rams’ only hits in the game. Green threw six innings for Valley with six hits surrendered, only one earned run allowed and one strikeout.
Valley’s second game against Lee-Montgomery was also decided early on, though this time it was with the Lady Rams being victorious.
Valley jumped on Lee with a 20-run first inning to set the stage for a 20-1 victory in a game ended early due to the run rule. Madison Chandler led the way with a 1-for-2 effort with two RBIs. Five other Lady Rams – including Silmon, Green and Rierson – all contributed one RBI in the victory.
Seven Valley players walked in the one inning of action.
The Lady Rams stay alive as part of the loser’s bracket but will have to win tomorrow in order to keep their season going.