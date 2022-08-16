Southern Prep football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Southern Prep head coach Roland Bell shrugged.

It feels a little backwards, he smiled. The military academy competed for an independent national championship last season in eight-man football, and now joins the AISA’s new eight-man football division looking to win a state championship.

The way the schedule works out, Southern Prep could be heading to Florida for the independent national championship tournament the weekend of Nov. 11, then coming back to compete for a state championship the weekend of Nov. 18.

“You know, normally you’d play for a state then go for a national — but just the way the schedule works out, we may be able to do it backwards,” he laughed.

Last season, Southern Prep was one of the eight teams invited to the independent national championship tournament for eight-man football, ultimately falling in the Division 2 championship game.

Southern Prep experienced a lot of turnover, losing 95-percent of its offensive production, Bell said, but he still likes what he has coming back — starting at quarterback.

One key loss was two-year quarterback Owen Wolfe, who set the school record for touchdown passes in a career, but Kevin Mason is stepping in to take over behind center.

“He’s just a sophomore,” Bell said of Mason. “Extremely talented. In the spring game, he threw four or five touchdown passes. We’re definitely pleased to have him. He’s athletic, he’s dual-threat, and he got a lot of playing time in mop-up duty last year because we had a lot of blowout wins, so he’s accustomed to playing in varsity games.”

He’ll have some help, too, on the defensive side in defensive linemen Leonce Daigle and Davis Fugate, who were both named All-Americans last year in high school eight-man football.

Bell said he had about 25 players out for football in the spring. Being a boarding school, as of late July his players were spread across the country, but coming back to report to school in early August.

Under Bell, Southern Prep has put together a lot of “firsts” for the program, but this season looks to earn the school its first AISA championship in the eight-man division.

“This year we’ll playing against the other five eight-man teams for AISA, competing for that state championship, but we’re also playing teams from Georgia and playing the other Christian leagues in Alabama,” Bell said.

Southern Prep Fighting Rangers 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 at Lakeside (11-man) Aug. 25 at Springwood* Sept. 2 Evangel Christian Alabaster Sept. 16 Stewart County (Ga.) Sept. 23 Meadowview Christian* Sept. 30 vs. Cornerstone Christian* Oct. 7 North River Christian* Oct. 14 vs. Ezekiel Academy Oct. 21 vs. Trinity Christian Oct. 28 at Evangel Christian Montgomery* *-denotes AISA 8-man game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Roland Bell (4th season at SP; 21-18) >> Stadium: Ranger Field >> Region: AISA 8-Man >> 2021 record: 9-4 >> Returning Starters: 3 (1 offense, 2 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: N/A >> Last Region Title: N/A >> National Titles: 2019