Southern Prep, Springwood tangle in Thursday action

Normally, the Southern Prep Academy Rangers only play eight-man football. Tonight, however, isn’t exactly a normal game.
Southern Prep (1-0) will be playing its second straight 11-man game when it travels to Springwood (0-1). The game is a highly-anticipated one for both sides as they look to take the next step after their season-opening games last week.
The Rangers have been forced to pick up more and more 11-man games over the last two years because eight-man teams have repeatedly canceled, which is part of the reason why the team took on Cornerstone Christian last week. After losing to Cornerstone last season, Southern Prep took control from the get-go, with new quarterback Owen Wolfe throwing a 50-yard touchdown to Ahmaad "Ny" Dowdell — who also had an 81-yard pick six — to help Southern Prep take a 28-12 victory.
Southern Prep head coach Roland Bell said several players impressed in the victory, including Evan Cole — who led the team in interceptions last year and had one pick in the win — and standout defender Tristian Ellis.
Bell explained that even though Cornerstone was bigger and rougher, the Rangers were more athletic and used that to their advantage. Southern Prep is the defending NHSA Division II champions in eight-man play, and Bell and his players hope to continue on a similar trajectory this fall.
“I just had a bunch of eight-man teams just refuse to play us. Right now we're at four eight-man games and four 11-man games,” Bell said. “This year, we're starting three of the first four games with 11-man. That should just make the eight-man games that much easier for us.”
The Rangers will try to continue their eight-man success against a Springwood squad eager for a nice bounceback.
The Wildcats got off to a tough start last Friday against Abbeville Christian as the team had some hiccups offensively even before losing star running back OJ Tolbert in the third quarter of an eventual 28-12 loss. Springwood head coach John Gartman explained he had hoped to add a scrimmage before playing Abbeville in order to shore up more of his team’s play, but ultimately he could not and the team likely suffered a bit as a result.
Gartman explained he felt his kids played hard and got after it but just didn’t play sharp enough. The challenge now is to get better in Week 2, something Gartman feels his team is fully capable of achieving.
“I think there's a saying that teams usually improve the most between their first game and their second game. I think that's generally true. It depends on OJ's status, but I think up front the offensive line will be improved, and I think we will be improved at some of our other skill positions,” Gartman said. “The more you can get the kids to play, the better they're going to be. With our limited numbers, that was a concern of mine. It is what it is. We'll make due with what we have and go from there.”
Gartman expressed serious doubt in Tolbert being able to play against the Rangers. In that case, he said Kannon Key, Cameron Sides and Tyrese Ferguson will have to help pick up the pace in Tolbert’s absence.
As for tonight’s showdown, Bell explained he felt Southern Prep looked terrible in a win and Springwood looked good in a loss when he reviewed the game tape. Gartman, meanwhile, commended the Rangers’ skill players and said their ability to throw the ball all around the field is something the Wildcats have to limit in order to have a chance.
For Gartman, the keys to the game are to grind Southern Prep down via a determined rushing attack and to limit explosive plays for the Rangers’ offense. Bell said his team needs to play together and have each player on the field focus on his role alone in order to have a chance.
Gartman explained that getting the first win of the season tonight would be a big momentum booster, especially if Springwood has to go without Tolbert. On the other side is Bell, who makes it a point to tell his players when they break program records and is eager to add a first win over Springwood to the growing collection.
“(Winning) would be huge. Last week, the guys didn't realize it but they had set another record at the school. This school had never, ever beaten Cornerstone, and they just did it. I'd have to go back and check, but I know the record is not good against Springwood,” Bell said. “We understand the situation. We're the underdog going in. That's just what we're telling our guys. Everybody expects you to lose this game, and we've got something to prove. Let's go do it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!