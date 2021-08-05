 Skip to main content
Southern Prep takes on all challenges, including playing both 11-man and eight-man football. What lies ahead this season?
Southern Prep takes on all challenges, including playing both 11-man and eight-man football. What lies ahead this season?

SOUTHERN PREP - WEB ONLY

Southern Prep's Owen Wolfe (11) and Garret Peebles (7) pose alongside head coach Roland Bell and assistants Patrick Reeves, Cortavius Watkins and Jim Keller at the 2021 Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days' second session on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Opelika.

 JORDAN D. HILL/

Southern Prep is entering its fourth season under head coach Roland Bell, and the football program at the school formerly known as Lyman Ward — which once had a next coach every year — is suddenly finding consistency.

Maybe the only thing that isn’t so consistent is the game they play. Southern Prep will play both 11-man football games and eight-man football games this fall.

The team is independent, playing some AISA teams in 11-man and some GISA teams from Georgia in eight-man, with the ultimate goal being an invitation to the NHSA national eight-man tournament.

Bell is going into his fourth season with the group. When he interviewed, it was to become the sixth coach in six seasons.

“They just need someone to come in, show the kids they care, and stay. So that’s what I’m doing,” Bell said.

Bell knows a thing or two about football in East Alabama. Some may remember him for his time at Notasulga, where he was the head coach in 2008 and 2009.

Garrett Peebles is Southern Prep’s top returning receiver, who also plays defensive back. Owen Wolf played quarterback for Southern Prep last season, but Bell said he can play them anywhere.

They lead a team that’ll open the season playing 11-man against Springwood but later turn its attention to eight-man.

Southern Prep has the GISA eight-man champions from last year scheduled, plus the two teams that played each other in the national tournament’s championship game last fall.

