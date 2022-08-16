Springwood football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Springwood begins a new era of football as the Wildcats make the transition to eight-man football.

The team is led by senior quarterback Ben Cooper, who takes the helm after the program wrapped up last season with just one win.

A major coaching shakeup also came with the end of the 2021 season, so new head coach Joey Burch will be developing a new scheme for a new game.

Senior Trestin Garrett brings a physical presence to the offensive front as a guard, where he will sit to either side of a center but with no tackle beside him.

The team will add to its small numbers with some international players, but they are not in the country yet, so a playbook of the spread offense has been sent over and Burch will get to coach them up once their feet hit the ground.

DEFENSE

With the smaller scale game, Springwood’s defense will have to adapt to seeing more open space through the secondary.

Speed will be essential for linebackers like senior Cayden Cook and Cooper, who will have to adjust to covering more ground without the safeties.

Burch has been with the program but as its new head, he brings a defensive mindset that will be essential as his team adjusts on the fly to a new way to play football.

Some teams play with a shorter field, but if Springwood is shooting for the state championship game, the field will be full size and players like Cook and Cooper will need the athleticism to cover the entire length.

Springwood Wildcats 2022 football schedule Aug. 25 vs. Southern Prep Sept. 2 at Evangel Christian Montgomery* Sept. 9 at Meadowview Christian* Sept. 16 at Cornerstone Christian* Sept. 23 vs. Southern Christian (Ga.) Sept. 30 vs. Lighthouse Home School Oct. 7 vs. Windsor Academy (Ga.) Oct. 14 at New Creation (Ga.) Oct. 21 at North River Christian* *-denotes AISA 8-man region game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Joey Burch (1st season at SS) >> Stadium: Springwood Stadium >> Region: AISA 8-man >> 2021 record: 1-9 (0-4) >> Last Playoff App.: 2020 >> Last Region Title: 2001 >> State Titles: 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985