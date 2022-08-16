Springwood football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
OFFENSE
Springwood begins a new era of football as the Wildcats make the transition to eight-man football.
The team is led by senior quarterback Ben Cooper, who takes the helm after the program wrapped up last season with just one win.
A major coaching shakeup also came with the end of the 2021 season, so new head coach Joey Burch will be developing a new scheme for a new game.
Senior Trestin Garrett brings a physical presence to the offensive front as a guard, where he will sit to either side of a center but with no tackle beside him.
The team will add to its small numbers with some international players, but they are not in the country yet, so a playbook of the spread offense has been sent over and Burch will get to coach them up once their feet hit the ground.
DEFENSE
With the smaller scale game, Springwood’s defense will have to adapt to seeing more open space through the secondary.
Speed will be essential for linebackers like senior Cayden Cook and Cooper, who will have to adjust to covering more ground without the safeties.
Burch has been with the program but as its new head, he brings a defensive mindset that will be essential as his team adjusts on the fly to a new way to play football.
Some teams play with a shorter field, but if Springwood is shooting for the state championship game, the field will be full size and players like Cook and Cooper will need the athleticism to cover the entire length.
Springwood Wildcats 2022 football schedule
Aug. 25 vs. Southern Prep
Sept. 2 at Evangel Christian Montgomery*
Sept. 9 at Meadowview Christian*
Sept. 16 at Cornerstone Christian*
Sept. 23 vs. Southern Christian (Ga.)
Sept. 30 vs. Lighthouse Home School
Oct. 7 vs. Windsor Academy (Ga.)
Oct. 14 at New Creation (Ga.)
Oct. 21 at North River Christian*
*-denotes AISA 8-man region game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Joey Burch (1st season at SS)
>> Stadium: Springwood Stadium
>> Region: AISA 8-man
>> 2021 record: 1-9 (0-4)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2020
>> Last Region Title: 2001 >> State Titles: 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985
PHOTOS: Chambers Academy rolls over Springwood, celebrates 50th anniversary
The Chambers Academy Rebels take the field through a cloud of blue smoke to start the game. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Gavin Knight (1) tackles Springwood's Ben Cooper (1) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) scrambles in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers Academy honors two-time state champion head coach Jason Allen (far right) by adding his name to the Home of the Rebels, Torbert Field. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Kross Colley (12) and Hunter Knox (56) combine to tackle Springwood's Cooper Champion (5) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) drops back to pass in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's T. Y. Trammell (1) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Braydon Moncus (57) tackles Springwood's Jonathan Johnson (14) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) scrambles in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Ashton Chambers (24) tackles Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood's Eli Johnson (3) looks for running room after catching a short pass in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers quarterback Jojo Hendrix (2) throws a pass in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Jordan Benbrook (13) carries after a catch in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood's Cameron Sides (51) tackles Chambers's Jordan Benbrook (13) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's T.Y. Trammell (1) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Kross Colley (12) tackles Springwood's Ben Cooper (1) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Jeremy Conway (6) carries a catch to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Jeremy Conway (6) carries a catch to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's John White (16) carries a catch tot he end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's John White (16) carries a catch tot he end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Braxton Yerta (4)
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Chambers Academy cheerleaders take the field between the first and second quarters. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers Academy running back Jordan Benbrook (13) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Caden Hayley (17) kicks off for the Rebels in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Braydon Moncus (57) tackles Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Ryan Smith (74) sacks Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion (5) in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Kyle Hand (10) carries in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood's Dylan Reeves (2) carries in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood's Jonathan Johnson (14) carries in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Tyson Hewett (5) carries in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers's Kole Baker (3) carries in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
