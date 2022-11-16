Springwood looks to make history in AISA's first-ever eight-man football championship game

There’s only one “first ever.”

The Springwood Wildcats have their chance to make history Thursday in Montgomery.

Competing for the AISA’s first-ever eight-man football state championship, Springwood, once a power in the 1980’s, will look to add to its trophy case when the Wildcats take on Evangel Christian at 10 a.m. in Cramton Bowl.

The game kicks off a long day of championship action in Cramton Bowl: The AISA’s Class A championship game will follow, followed by the Class AA title game and the Class AAA title game under the lights.

Springwood won football state championships in 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1985.

This one would be like any of the others, though, as the Wildcats are playing for the AISA’s eight-man football state championship in the first year the sport has been sponsored by the AISA.

Springwood is 7-3 this season. The Wildcats blew out Cornerstone Christian 50-8 last Friday to earn their spot in the state title game.

Springwood will meet Evangel Christian Academy-Montgomery in the championship game. Evangel Christian topped Southern Prep 40-12 last week in the eight-man semifinals.

In its first season, six teams filled out the AISA’s eight-man division, playing out a full season’s schedule then entering a six-team playoff with the top two teams earning byes in the first round of the playoffs. Springwood and Evangel were the two teams that earned byes as the top two seeds. Springwood was the top seed, having defeated Evangel 52-32 back on Sept. 2.

It’s been a long couple of months since that meeting, but the Wildcats will look to repeat that performance and capture the first ever eight-man state title awarded by the AISA.

AISA Championships schedule All games in Thursday in Cramton Bowl, Montgomery 8-Man: 10 a.m., Springwood vs. Evangel Class A: 1 p.m., Lowndes vs. Jackson Class AA: 4 p.m., Clarke Prep vs. Patrician Class AAA: 7 p.m., Lee-Scott vs. Glenwood