Springwood rides Tolbert, goal-line stand to dramatic victory

LANETT – Springwood running back OJ Tolbert defied expectations Thursday and showed up against Southern Prep in a game that Wildcats head coach John Gartman expected Tolbert to be sidelined for. While Tolbert came up big for the Wildcats, it took a timely play by teammate Will Craft to finally let the Wildcats celebrate.
Craft came through with a game-saving tackle on the Springwood 1-yard line to give the Wildcats the last laugh in a 21-14 victory over the Rangers. The dramatic victory featured another outstanding performance by Tolbert, who bounced back after leaving the Abbeville Christian loss with an injury by racking up 30 carries for 145 and all three Springwood touchdowns.
“It means everything in the world. We have nine seniors and a total of 20 players. We're always the underdog. We're down in size, so it means the world to come out here all together and get that win in the fourth quarter,” Tolbert said. “I wanted it all. I barely played both sides of the ball, so I had a lot of energy when I was on offense. I knew if we got our key blocks and there was a big opportunity to score, I was ready to get the ball and keep running.”
Tolbert already had two touchdowns to his credit when the fourth quarter started, and judging by his animated reaction before the final 12 minutes began it was not enough to leave him content. He showed it with how he carried the ball after that point, too, as he repeatedly ran through defenders and pushed piles forward to keep the Wildcats’ hopes alive despite trailing 14-13.
Those tough yards added up for Tolbert, and with 7:23 left in the contest he scored for the third time on a six-yard run. Fellow running back Kannon Key raced to his left on the two-point conversion to create a 21-14 contest for Springwood (1-1).
Southern Prep (1-1) endured a turnover on downs in the next drives to dampen their hopes, but after a three-and-out the Rangers had one more chance.
Southern Prep quarterback Owen Wolfe had ran wild on the Wildcats all night but used his arm to get the Rangers’ final drive finally going, as he hit teammate Evan Cole on a 30-yard connection to get the team into Springwood territory with just under one minute remaining. The Rangers kept the drive going thanks to a few short passes followed by an 10-yard run by Wolfe, but time was winding down.
With little chance left, Wolfe scrambled then fired downfield to Samuel Roberto, who reeled in the pass only to be leveled by Craft just outside the goal line.
As Roberto collected himself on the field, Tolbert and his teammates began to celebrate a hard-earned win. The team’s performance wasn’t exactly what Gartman had hoped, but the play of his stud senior running back helped the Wildcats get the win.
“I didn't think we played very well. I thought we should have won by more. I thought we should have played better offensively,” Gartman said. “OJ is OJ. He's been a leader for us for a while now. I'm glad we had him tonight. I sure didn't expect to have him tonight. I don't know if we would have won without him, so I'm very thankful he was able to play.
Springwood seemed in control early in the contest until the momentum of the game shifted squarely in Southern’s favor with just under five minutes to go before halftime.
With Springwood holding a 13-0 lead, Dowdell fielded a punt on the Rangers’ 19-yard line, ran through two would-be tacklers then raced up the field for an 81-yard touchdown. A flag near the spot where Dowdel caught the ball ultimately proved to be for a Springwood penalty, effectively giving Southern its first real jolt of life Thursday night.
The Racers had no interest in wasting the opportunity, either.
After the Southern defense forced consecutive punts, Owen Wolfe and the Rangers offense finally roared to life. Wolfe and Co. had great field position by starting on the Springwood 32 and made the most of it by piecing together a five-play drive that ended when Wolfe fell into the end zone for a six-yard rushing touchdown.
Wolfe then completed a pass for a successful two-point conversion to give the Rangers a 14-13 lead with 31 seconds left until halftime. He ended the night with 23 carries for 101 yards and one score.
Southern’s sudden turnaround was a stark contrast to a first half in which the Wildcats looked ready to walk away with the game.
After both teams’ opening drives stalled out, the Wildcats got Tolbert going with 7:28 left in the opening quarter. Tolbert was questionable entering the game but sure didn’t look it on Springwood’s second drive, as he carried the ball on five of the Wildcats’ six plays — the last of which being a four-yard rushing touchdown for the senior running back.
Tolbert impressed yet again in the second quarter by running the ball at will on Southern and ending another drive with a three-yard touchdown to put Springwood up 13-0 with 8:43 left in the second quarter.
Tolbert’s determined runs plus first-half interceptions by Cooper Champion and Jonathan Johnson made it seem like Springwood was ready to put the game away. Then came Dowdell’s score to set up a wild second half of action in which Tolbert and his teammates somehow found a way to finish.
Springwood 21, Southern Prep 14
SOU — 0 14 0 0 -14
SPR — 6 7 0 8 - 21
1st Quarter
SPR — OJ Tolbert 4-yd run (XP no good), 5:26
2nd Quarter
SPR — Tolbert 3-yd run (XP good), 8:43
SOU — Ny Dowdell 81-yd punt return (2-pt no good), 4:58
SOU — Owen Wolfe 6-yd run (2-pt good), 0:51
4th Quarter
SPR — Tolbert 6-yd run (2-pt good), 7:23
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!