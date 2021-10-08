Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!

Jeremy "Spud" Conway, wide receiver

Chambers Academy

Conway shined for Chambers Academy early in its 49-7 region win over Edgewood. The senior caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a 22-yard rushing touchdown to spark a second-quarter surge for the Rebels.

Caleb Nix, quarterback

Central-Phenix City

Nix had another big night through the air for Central-Phenix City, which clinched the region title with a 42-21 home win over Prattville. The Red Devils' starting quarterback threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Vinay Singh, wide receiver

LaFayette

Singh did it all for LaFayette in its 42-21 home win over Horseshoe Bend. He scored a touchdown in all three phases — a 36-yard reception, a 38-yard interception return and a 65-yard punt return — to lead the Bulldogs to a big region victory.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.