STATE BOUND: Auburn High volleyball heads to Class 7A state tournament

The Auburn High volleyball team is competing in the Class 7A state championship tournament starting Wednesday in Birmingham.

Auburn High takes on Sparkman in the state quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The Tigers are 39-16 on the season and are one of the last eight teams standing in Class 7A.

Auburn High defeated Prattville in straight sets in the regional tournament in Montgomery last week to punch its ticket to the big dance.

Auburn High would go on to beat Fairhope in the regional semifinals before falling to McGill-Toolen in the regional championship game. All of the top four finishers at the regional tournament advanced to this week’s state tournament.

If Auburn High defeats Sparkman, the Tigers will advance to face the winner of Spain Park and Enterprise later Wednesday in the state’s Final Four. That semifinal game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 7A state championship match is scheduled for noon Thursday in Birmingham.

