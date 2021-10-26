 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STATE BOUND: Auburn High volleyball heads to Class 7A state tournament
0 Comments
top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL

STATE BOUND: Auburn High volleyball heads to Class 7A state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ahs volleyball state.jpg

The Auburn High volleyball team travels to the Class 7A state championship tournament starting Wednesday in Birmingham. Front Row: Managers Josie Johnson, Leah Beason, Mackenzie Farr and players Elizabeth McClendon, Mary Jack Gordon, Adalyn Lassiter, Rebecca Dunn, Madison McNeil, Anna Grace Sessions, Ellie Pate, Laila Esters. Back Row: Coaches Jennifer Foster, Megan Hart with seniors Jayden Jordan, Delaney Sisson, Maliya Gutierrez, Reagan Gamble, Lillie Casey, Anne Marie Durdin, Emily Allen, he coach Tommy Carter, Bram McGrady, Ashley Clingan and Cassie Bailie.

 Submitted

The Auburn High volleyball team is competing in the Class 7A state championship tournament starting Wednesday in Birmingham.

Auburn High takes on Sparkman in the state quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The Tigers are 39-16 on the season and are one of the last eight teams standing in Class 7A.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn High defeated Prattville in straight sets in the regional tournament in Montgomery last week to punch its ticket to the big dance.

Auburn High would go on to beat Fairhope in the regional semifinals before falling to McGill-Toolen in the regional championship game. All of the top four finishers at the regional tournament advanced to this week’s state tournament.

If Auburn High defeats Sparkman, the Tigers will advance to face the winner of Spain Park and Enterprise later Wednesday in the state’s Final Four. That semifinal game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 7A state championship match is scheduled for noon Thursday in Birmingham.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert