State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title

The Warriors have done it.
Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season.
Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Lee-Scott finished the season a perfect 12-0.
Lee-Scott led 28-7 at halftime. The Warriors spread the scoring out in the first half, with Andrew Hahn, Jake White, George Meyers and Pelzer Reaves all scoring touchdowns. In the second half, Glenwood mounted a comeback bid, but Meyers’ second touchdown was enough to help put the game away.