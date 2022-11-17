 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL

State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title

  • 0
Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship

Lee-Scott's Pelzer Reeves (14) races to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

The Warriors have done it.

Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season.

Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

Lee-Scott finished the season a perfect 12-0.

Lee-Scott led 28-7 at halftime. The Warriors spread the scoring out in the first half, with Andrew Hahn, Jake White, George Meyers and Pelzer Reaves all scoring touchdowns. In the second half, Glenwood mounted a comeback bid, but Meyers’ second touchdown was enough to help put the game away.

Lanier scored twice in the second quarter of Lee-Scott’s season-finale win over Edgewood, on both sides of the ball. He caught a five-yard touchdown pass then less than a minute later ran in a 20-yard pick-six.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert