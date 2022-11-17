State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title

Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season.

Lee-Scott led 28-7 at halftime. The Warriors spread the scoring out in the first half, with Andrew Hahn, Jake White, George Meyers and Pelzer Reaves all scoring touchdowns. In the second half, Glenwood mounted a comeback bid, but Meyers’ second touchdown was enough to help put the game away.