The Tigers are in the big dance.

All that’s left is to tango.

The Auburn girls soccer team plays in the Class 7A state championship game on Saturday, meeting Sparkman in the playoff final at 11 a.m. in Huntsville.

Auburn High topped Fairhope 4-0 in the state semifinals Thursday also in Huntsville to punch its ticket to the big game.

“It’ll be a test,” Auburn High head coach Bill Ferguson said, “but obviously we get an opportunity to play for a state championship, and I’m excited for these girls to get the opportunity.”

Sparkman topped Oak Mountain 1-0 in the opposite semifinal Thursday.

In Auburn High’s semifinal against Fairhope, Sam Reitz scored just about 90 seconds into the game before Meredith Martin scored her fourth goal of the playoffs to lift Auburn High to a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Auburn High in the first round of the playoffs topped Prattville 5-0 at home before beating Dothan 4-1 in Dothan in the second round. After the 4-0 win against Fairhope in the semifinal, Auburn High matches up with a Sparkman team that Ferguson said has great size and plays physical.

“They play a direct game. It’s going to be challenging, for sure,” Ferguson said on the phone Thursday after the semifinal win. “They’ve got quality players in the middle and up top. For them to beat a very good Oak Mountain team and not concede a goal, that tells me they’re working hard on the defensive side of the field.

“But just from what we’ve seen from them, they’re definitely going to present some challenges and we’re going to be working on that to make sure we’re on the same page (Friday) during our walkthroughs and in training.”

Sparkman beat at Oak Mountain team that beat Auburn High twice this season, but the Tigers are cherishing the chance to play Sparkman and take home the “blue map” — the AHSAA state championship plaque with a blue outline of the state of Alabama on it.

“It’s definitely rewarding, right?” Ferguson said of the team making the final. “I think that’s a great word for it when you’ve put in the work and they’ve put in the work and they’ve believed in each other and they’re a great team.

“I think we’re obviously blessed to be in this situation. We’ve got a great athletic department and the directorship, all of our superintendents and principals, so supportive. So it’s not just us. It took a team to get us here. But it’s very rewarding. We put in all this work and to get an opportunity to play for the ‘blue map’ — that’s what we came for.”