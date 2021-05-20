STATE CHAMPS: Auburn High baseball tops Hoover in Game 3, captures Class 7A state championship

MONTGOMERY – With a state championship just outs away, the Auburn High Tigers battled and held their breaths as Hoover threatened a late comeback.
As tense as the final moments were Thursday, the Tigers were ultimately rewarded with a blue map trophy and a chance to finally exhale.
Auburn relief pitcher Ryan Olson entered a one-run game with the bases loaded and two outs and promptly set off the Tigers' celebration with a strikeout to seal a 7-6 Game 3 victory.
The Tigers' win, which featured two seventh-inning runs by the Buccaneers, gives the team its fifth state championship and fourth under head coach Matt Cimo.
"What a great series. Couldn't be two better teams matched up. We just happened to be the one team that won," Cimo said. "It was just a great ending. You couldn't ask for anything more. Load the bases and just made it exciting. Now you see why those guys in the big leagues make so much money playing games."
The Tigers (36-7) entered the seventh with a three-run lead, but the Buccaneers quickly proved they were going down fighting.
Hoover catcher William Steele tripled to open the final frame before Auburn reliever Tanner Phillips regrouped with a strikeout to put the Tigers two outs away from a championship. First baseman Carter Short came right back and hammered an RBI single to center field, cutting the Tigers' lead down to two.
Phillips kept battling, and the Bucs kept swinging.
Right fielder Ashton Hawkins singled to center field to put Bucs runners on the corners, and while Phillips notched another strikeout Hoover shortstop Ty Truett answered it with an RBI single to left field to make it a 7-6 contest.
Phillips walked the next batter to load the bases, prompting Cimo to bring Olson into the game. In a high-pressure situation, Olson calmly got the count on Hoover third baseman Cade Carr to 1-2 before getting Carr to swing and miss on the fourth pitch to end the game.
"To me, Ryan's probably the hardest worker we have on our team," Cimo said. "I just have the most confidence in Ryan. I just know that good things happen to good people, and Ryan's just a super person."
The Tigers seemed poised to avoid any sort of drama in Game 3 thanks to jumping on the Buccaneers in the early innings and applying more breathing room as the game wore on.
Auburn responded quickly after Hoover (27-22) pushed across one run to open the game. Designated hitter Henry Allen, third baseman Patrick McGlon and second baseman Todd Clay each hit RBI singles in the span of four batters to push the Tigers ahead 3-1.
The Buccaneers came right back in the second. Left fielder Sean Agsalud knocked in a run with a double to center field that just missed clearing the fence to leave the score 3-2.
Shortly after Agsalud's big swing, Hoover had a run nullified on a runner interference call that sent the left fielder back to third base. The Tigers then turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the half-inning and maintain the lead.
Clay added an additional run of support in the third with an RBI double to center to push the Tigers’ lead to 4-2. Center fielder Will Turner joined the hit parade one inning later by ripping an RBI single just past the Hoover first baseman to hand the Tigers a three-run lead.
"I think we were mostly just looking to our seniors, you know? Those guys wanted to go out fighting their butts off," said Clay, who was 2-for-3 with RBIs in the victory. "I mean, they came through. Will [Turner] and Ryan [Austin] and Matt [Rhodes] just all put on super performances."
Auburn catcher Walker Zapp made it a 6-2 game in the fifth with an RBI double just inside the left-field foul line. The Buccaneers showed in the sixth they weren't giving up late, as center fielder Alex Wilson's two-RBI double to left field cut Auburn's lead to 6-4.
McGlon added another RBI to his season in the bottom of the sixth with an double to left field that scored first baseman Austin and pushed the Tigers' lead back to three runs entering the final frame.
McGlon was named Championship Series MVP after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the series-deciding Game 3.
"It means the world to us, especially all the 6 a.m. morning workouts and day in and day out all the practices we do as a team. To get here and achieve this together, I wouldn't have it any other way," McGlon said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches, but it means the world to me. I'm so blessed and happy I've got another year to try and do it again."
While the final innings saw the Buccaneers fight back, they were playing from behind thanks in large part to Auburn starter Matthew Rhodes. Rhodes kept Hoover's bats largely quiet Thursday and ultimately threw five innings in Game 3 with two runs allowed – both in the first two innings – with six hits and three walks surrendered to go with three strikeouts.
Thursday’s series-deciding Game 3 was a must-win for the Tigers after the Buccaneers’ bats roared to life in an 8-2 victory to start the day's action.
Hoover followed Auburn High’s example from Wednesday and got the offense going early in Game 2.
Carr doubled to left field before second baseman RJ Hamilton Jr. laid down a bunt single to put runners on the corners for Steele. Steele promptly unloaded on the third pitch he saw and sent it over the wall in left field, leaving Auburn High down 3-0.
Carr came back in the second and delivered more damage in the form of an RBI single to center that left the Tigers in a 4-0 hole.
Before too long, it became evident the Tigers would have to get the job done in Game 3.
Thursday's championship only added to the legacy of Cimo, who had already led the Tigers to titles in 2018, 2010 and 2009. Cimo was almost emotional when discussing Thursday's victory, explaining the win served as a fitting ending for a team that put in the time and effort necessary to call itself a champion.
"They all rank as good as they can get," Cimo said when asked about his previous championships. "This is one of the best feelings you can get when you watch these kids who work so hard. They work their butts off, and to see them end in a joyous way, it's just the greatest thing."