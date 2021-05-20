STATE CHAMPS: Auburn High baseball tops Hoover in Game 3, captures Class 7A state championship

"It means the world to us, especially all the 6 a.m. morning workouts and day in and day out all the practices we do as a team. To get here and achieve this together, I wouldn't have it any other way," McGlon said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches, but it means the world to me. I'm so blessed and happy I've got another year to try and do it again."

While the final innings saw the Buccaneers fight back, they were playing from behind thanks in large part to Auburn starter Matthew Rhodes. Rhodes kept Hoover's bats largely quiet Thursday and ultimately threw five innings in Game 3 with two runs allowed – both in the first two innings – with six hits and three walks surrendered to go with three strikeouts.

Thursday’s series-deciding Game 3 was a must-win for the Tigers after the Buccaneers’ bats roared to life in an 8-2 victory to start the day's action.

Hoover followed Auburn High’s example from Wednesday and got the offense going early in Game 2.

Carr doubled to left field before second baseman RJ Hamilton Jr. laid down a bunt single to put runners on the corners for Steele. Steele promptly unloaded on the third pitch he saw and sent it over the wall in left field, leaving Auburn High down 3-0.