State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship

The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
Auburn High led 26-0 at the half and held on for the win.
Kristianna Ware caught two touchdown passes while Syriah Daniels and Taite Pearson both hauled in one each.
Daniels built on her family legacy on AU’s campus. Daniels, the daughter of Auburn University men’s basketball legend Marquis Daniels who is committed to play basketball for the AU women, scored on a 70-yard score in the first quarter to get the Tigers going on the scoreboard.
Brooke Hallman threw all those touchdowns, finishing with four touchdown passes totals.
Auburn High beat Hoover in the state semifinals to advance to Wednesday’s title game.
It’s the second season the AHSAA sponsored girls flag football. Hewitt-Trussville beat Smiths Station in the first title game last season.
PHOTOS: Auburn High flag football wins state championship
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) celebrates on the field after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn fans wave signs from the stands before the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High marching band plays the national anthem from the stands before the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) drops a flag after making a stop in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Madison Allen (20) intercepts a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Madison Allen (20) clebrates after an interception in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) evades a defender on her way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) celebrates with Kristianna Ware (2) after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) scrambles in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) catches a pass for an extra-point conversion in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) celebrates after a catch for an extra point in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Madison Allen (20) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Madison Allen (20) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) celebrates with Shreya Ejantkar (11) after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) celebrates with Kristianna Ware (2) after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) throws a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) side-steps a defender in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) races down the sideline in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jordan Wilson (5) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Aaliyah Parker (12) grabs an Oxford flag to down a play in the second half. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) and Jordan Wilson (5) celebrate at the end of the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn Tigers celebrate after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn Tigers celebrate after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn Tigers celebrate after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) puts on a "CHAMP" hat after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High School Tigers are the 2022 AHSAA flag football state champions. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Lanyaha Bowens (3) shares a hug with Nivea Jackson (8) on the field after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High cheerleaders celebrate on the field after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Liz Robinson (13) celebrates with the championship trophy after the game. Auburn vs Oxford in the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
