State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship

The Tigers have done it.

The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.

Auburn High led 26-0 at the half and held on for the win.

Kristianna Ware caught two touchdown passes while Syriah Daniels and Taite Pearson both hauled in one each.

Daniels built on her family legacy on AU’s campus. Daniels, the daughter of Auburn University men’s basketball legend Marquis Daniels who is committed to play basketball for the AU women, scored on a 70-yard score in the first quarter to get the Tigers going on the scoreboard.

Brooke Hallman threw all those touchdowns, finishing with four touchdown passes totals.

Auburn High beat Hoover in the state semifinals to advance to Wednesday’s title game.

It’s the second season the AHSAA sponsored girls flag football. Hewitt-Trussville beat Smiths Station in the first title game last season.