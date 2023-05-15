Phenomenal freshman Kate Ha fired a three-under 69 in the first round of the AHSAA’s state championship tournament and the Auburn High girls golf team stands in a tie for first place with Grissom on the Class 7A leaderboard at Grand National.

Meanwhile, the Auburn High boys sit in second place, three strokes behind Class 7A state tournament leader Vestavia Hills.

Both state championship tournaments conclude Monday at Grand National.

Ha is a youngster but no stranger to the stage. She won low medalist at the 2021 Class 7A state championship tournament as a seventh-grader. She fired five birdies including four on the back nine on Monday at Grand National as she looks to lead the Tigers to a title.

In the Class 7A girls tournament, the top three scorers count for team scoring. Auburn High’s Summer Yoo carded a seven-over 79 while Hannah Halverson carded an eight-over 80. Esha Gupta’s 82 wasn’t included in the team scoring Monday.

Auburn High and Grissom are tied for the lead through 18 holes, both eight strokes ahead of Huntsville and UMS-Wright, who are in a tie for second place at 20-over.

Ha is in second place in the individual leaderboard behind UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown, who fired a six-under 66 in the opening round.

On the boys side, Auburn High was led Monday by Will Stelt’s one-under 71.

Connor Jones fired a two-over 74, Nathan Hong scored a four-over 76 and Jack Fox carded a five-over 77, with each team’s top four scorers all counting toward the team standings in the boys Class 7A tournament. Charlie Wilson also handed in a six-over 78 for the Tigers.

Auburn High is 10-over as a team, trailing seven-over Vestavia Hills in first place. Auburn High leads third-place Enterprise by four strokes and fourth-place Spain park by six strokes.

On the individual leaderboard, Stelt is in a tie for third and Jones cracked the top 10 in a tie for eighth.