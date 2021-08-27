‘Still huge’: First-year coach meets series veteran in Auburn High-Opelika rivalry game

“You’ve got high school kids out there playing hard and wanting to win for their cities,” Etheredge said. “At the end of the day, you’re still talking about high school kids playing a football game. You want to develop relationships and you want to make sure that it stays clean and that it stays where both teams can walk off the field and keep their heads high and still have chances to go on to win state championships and region championships.”

Auburn High is 1-0 on the season after a 45-0 road win over Park Crossing last week, while Opelika is 0-1 following a 30-21 loss at home to Callaway (Ga.).

Despite losing to Callaway in the opener, Speakman still feels good about his team heading into Week 2. There were some first-game mistakes from his team, he said, but those will be fixed.

Against Auburn High, Speakman says the game plan is the same as it for every big game or rivalry. To be successful on Friday, the Bulldogs need to limit turnovers, limit big plays, play a clean game with no penalties after the snap and to keep their emotions in check.