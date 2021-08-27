‘Still huge’: First-year coach meets series veteran in Auburn High-Opelika rivalry game

When Auburn High and Opelika meet on Friday, the sidelines will feature a first-year head coach who’s new to the rivalry and a familiar face who’s become a veteran of the series.
Both of them know to expect the unexpected.
Auburn High is led by first-year head coach Keith Etheredge. Opelika is led by Erik Speakman, who first coached in the rivalry game in 2000.
“It’s still a huge game,” Speakman said, even as he enters his 23rd rivalry game as a coach.
“Honestly, it’s not about who’s coaching in the game, it’s always been about the kids,” he added. “These kids grow up playing against a lot of the Auburn kids in different sports and it’s a rivalry that extends beyond just football but in all our other sports.”
Speakman is entering his fourth season as Opelika’s head coach but was a longtime assistant with the Bulldogs before being named head coach.
Etheredge comes to Auburn High after serving as head coach at schools across the state, including Leeds, Pell City, T.R. Miller and Oxford.
Even with this being Etheredge’s first game in the rivalry, he understands that it is important for both the people of Auburn and Opelika. And while it is similar to some of the other rivalry games that he’s coached in, he also knows that he won’t find out how intense it is until Friday night.
“You’ve got high school kids out there playing hard and wanting to win for their cities,” Etheredge said. “At the end of the day, you’re still talking about high school kids playing a football game. You want to develop relationships and you want to make sure that it stays clean and that it stays where both teams can walk off the field and keep their heads high and still have chances to go on to win state championships and region championships.”
Auburn High is 1-0 on the season after a 45-0 road win over Park Crossing last week, while Opelika is 0-1 following a 30-21 loss at home to Callaway (Ga.).
Despite losing to Callaway in the opener, Speakman still feels good about his team heading into Week 2. There were some first-game mistakes from his team, he said, but those will be fixed.
Against Auburn High, Speakman says the game plan is the same as it for every big game or rivalry. To be successful on Friday, the Bulldogs need to limit turnovers, limit big plays, play a clean game with no penalties after the snap and to keep their emotions in check.
On the other side of the field, Etheredge feels that the Tigers left some points out on the field last week but felt his team played hard. He feels that they made some mistakes in the first game, but that they were just effort mistakes which he wasn’t too mad about.
He knows the Bulldogs are a well-coached team that does all the little things right. So, when Auburn High steps on the field, they’ll need to be prepared.
With it being a rivalry where anybody can beat anybody, Etheredge feels that the winner of it will need to win every aspect of the game for all four quarters from the offensive side, defensive side and special teams side.
Auburn High and Opelika will square off for the 96th time Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Currently, Opelika leads the all-time series 47-45 along with three ties.
“There’s never been in my 22 years of being in this game or this being the 22nd, there’s probably only been two blowouts where we beat them pretty bad one year and then they beat us pretty bad I think in ’09,” Speakman said. “But other than that, it’s always a close game.”